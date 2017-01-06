Detroit Tigers: Three Ideal, Hypothetical Trades Involving Pelfrey, Lowe and Sanchez

Detroit Tigers pitchers Mike Pelfrey, Mark Lowe and Anibal Sanchez all struggled at times last season. Here are three hypothetical trades involving the veteran trio that would benefit the Tigers.

Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila and the rest of the front office are looking to change how the team does business.

The era of the Tigers spending on prominent free agents is over.

With Detroit seeking to become more financially sustainable over the long haul, the team’s biggest contracts have become obvious trade candidates.

However, with the Tigers also staying competitive, it means that the likes of Miguel Cabrera, Ian Kinsler and Justin Verlander probably aren’t going anywhere.

The Tigers do have a handful of players on significant contracts who they could trade while keeping their contender status.

That handful of players consists of pitchers Mike Pelfrey, Mark Lowe and Anibal Sanchez.

According to Spotrac, Pelfrey will earn $8 million next season, while Lowe will take home $5.5 million.

Rounding out the list is Sanchez, who will make $16 million next season. The starter has a club option for 2018 for the same salary. His employers can buy him out for $5 million.

Pelfrey

Signed last offseason to provide rotation stability, Pelfrey struggled in Detroit. The veteran eventually fell behind young starters Michael Fulmer, Matt Boyd and Daniel Norris in the rotation pecking order after simply allowing too many base runners.

Of all starting pitchers with at least 100 innings pitched, Pelfrey posted the highest WHIP and second highest SIERA.

The former Twin ended the year with a 4-10 record. He also posted a 0.4 WAR, a 5.07 ERA and just 4.35 strikeouts per nine frames over 119 innings pitched.

Lowe

Like Pelfrey, Lowe was signed to bring stability. Originally thought to be a setup reliever to Francisco Rodriguez, the veteran reliever turned in the highest ERA of all qualified relievers.

What’s more, his 2.19 home runs allowed per nine innings ranked only behind Brett Oberholtzer in terms of being the highest-rate in baseball.

Sanchez

Similarly, Sanchez also struggled mightily in 2016.

Despite the occasional strong start, the former American League leader in ERA had a rough go of things from a statistical standpoint.

The veteran ranked in the bottom 30 of all starters with at least 130 innings pitched in a number of statistical categories.

Sanchez owned the second-highest ERA, the fourth-highest home runs allowed per nine innings, the fourth-highest FIP and the 11th-highest WHIP. He also owned the 13th-worst xFIP and the 26th-highest SIERA.

Pelfrey, Lowe and Sanchez’ collective struggles make it hard to deal the trio, especially considering their respectively large contracts.

While the Detroit Tigers may not be able to save any money by dealing the three, they could flip either of them for another player on a similar, short-term contract.

Here are three hypothetical such trades.

Detroit Tigers Trade Reliever Mark Lowe to Colorado for Reliever Jake McGee

Acquired in an offseason trade that saw outfielder Corey Dickerson head the other way, Jake McGee didn’t have the best debut season in Colorado.

Over 45.2 innings with the Rockies, the former Tampa Bay relief ace notched a -0.3 WAR, a 4.73 ERA, a 4.77 xFIP and a 5.29 xFIP. His SIERA sat at 4.22, while the left-hander registered a career-high 11 hits allowed per nine innings.

What’s more, McGee saw his strikeouts per nine frames rate drop to a career-low 7.5.

According to Spotrac, the 30-year-old will make $5.9 million in 2017 before hitting free agency.

Considering Lowe will make $5.5 million next year, the salaries nearly match up on two relievers who have had success in the past.

McGee’s Potential Role With the Detroit Tigers

From 2012 to 2015, McGee pitched to a sparkling 2.58 ERA and a 2.31 FIP in 226.2 relief innings for the Rays.

What’s more, he fanned 11.4 batters per nine innings. The lefty could thrive away from the launch pad of a stadium that is Coors Field.

In Detroit, the ex-Tampa bay hurler would slot in as one of Francisco Rodriguez’ top setup men.

Similar to how the Tigers would be looking for a rebound from McGee in new surroundings, Lowe could also find success in a change of scenery.

The ex-Mariner is only one season removed from turning in a 1.96 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings for Seattle and Toronto in 2015.

Detroit Tigers Trade Starter Mike Pelfrey to Pittsburgh for Reliever Antonio Bastardo

Mike Pelfrey could be buried on the depth chart by the time Opening Day rolls around.

Ideally, the Detroit Tigers rotation should feature Justin Verlander, Michael Fulmer, Jordan Zimmermann, Daniel Norris and Matt Boyd.

The team also has Buck Farmer, Chad Bell, Myles Jaye and Anibal Sanchez as potential starting options in the event of a replacement being needed.

While Pittsburgh has plenty of starting candidates behind Gerrit Cole at the top of the rotation, the team could find value in a veteran arm as an insurance policy for the likes of young starters Jameson Taillon, Chad Kuhl, Tyler Glasnow, Steven Brault and Trevor Williams.

The Pirates have shown a tendency to employ ground-ball pitchers before, making Pelfrey a perfect fit.

Additionally, the ex-Met could find success in returning to the National League where he’ll face pitchers more often.

In return for Pelfrey, Detroit would get a potential bullpen piece in Antonio Bastardo.

Bastardo’s Potential Role With the Detroit Tigers

The eight-year veteran is on an expiring deal and is just a season removed from a strong three-year run. In 164 innings with both the Pirates and Phillies, Bastardo posted a 3.15 FIP coming out of the bullpen.

However, 2016 was a struggle.

The left-hander pitched to a 4.52 ERA and a 4.67 FIP in 67.2 frames split between New York and Pittsburgh.

Considering his strikeout per nine inning rate was still a solid 9.8 last season, there’s still plenty of potential for a bounce back.

The former Phillies reliever likely wouldn’t be one of Detroit’s top bullpen options. However, he could take up a role pitching in the seventh inning, or earlier in games.

Per Spotrac, Bastardo will make $6.5 million, meaning the Bucs won’t be taking on too much money with Pelfrey’s $8 million salary.

Detroit could also take on first baseman John Jaso and his $4 million (according to Spotrac) expiring deal in hopes of flipping him for younger, cheaper pieces.

Jaso compiled a 111 wRC+ and a .353 on-base percentage in 132 games last season.

Detroit Tigers Trade Starter Anibal Sanchez to the Mets for Center Fielder Curtis Granderson

On paper, the New York Mets’ rotation looks excellent. Noah Syndergaard heads up a group that also includes Matt Harvey, Jacob deGrom and Steven Matz. There’s also promising young starters Robert Gsellman and Seth Lugo to potentially fill in.

This is all without mentioning Zack Wheeler, who could contribute next season after last pitching for the club in 2014.

However, a closer look reveals that things aren’t as excellent as they may appear.

The Mets’ group of starters are undoubtedly talented, but there are concerns to be had. Harvey, deGrom and Matz were all affected by injuries last season.

Additionally, Gsellman and Lugo have just 15 Major League starts between them. Both made their respective Major League debuts last season.

Add in Wheeler, who has thrown just one professional inning since the end of 2014, and it is obvious that New York needs another starter.

Similar to Pelfrey, a stint in the National League, with its lack of designated hitter, could do wonders for Sanchez.

Granderson’s Potential Role with the Detroit Tigers

In return for the veteran starter, the Tigers would acquire old friend Curtis Granderson in this hypothetical trade.

The former Tiger provided considerable value for the Mets last season, notching a 2.6 WAR, a .228 ISO, a 114 wRC+ and 30 home runs last season.

Despite that, Granderson only hit .237 with just 59 RBI. Given the Mets current outfield log jam, it wouldn’t be a shock to see the team trade a player from the position group before Opening Day.

The Mets also employ Yoenis Cespedes, Jay Bruce and Juan Lagers. There’s also young talents Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo, who need more consistent at-bats.

Moving Granderson, who per Spotrac will make $15 million in 2017 before hitting free agency after the season, could benefit all parties.

Detroit could employ the veteran as a place-holder in center field until JaCoby Jones is ready.

What’s more, Granderson is a definite upgrade over the Tigers other internal options.

The longtime Tiger is a much better offensive option than Anthony Gose (69 wRC+, .132 ISO), while also serving as a superior defensive center field to Collins.

Last season, the veteran posted a DRS of one and a 1.7 UZR /150 in center field last season.

Those don’t exactly jump off the page. However, those stats represent a significant upgrade over the likes of Collins (-11.4 UZR/150) and Cameron Maybin (-11 DRS).

Granderson’s pop would also help make up for the loss of Maybin’s offensive production.

