Detroit Tigers Sign Brett Pill to Minor League Contract

Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila has added another free agent on a minor league deal. Veteran first baseman Brett Pill has signed with the Tigers ahead of next season.

Detroit Tigers fans could see a new face serve as a depth piece for next season.

Brett Pill, who per a team release was one of 22 players who signed a minor league deal ahead of the upcoming season, joins the organization.

The 32-year-old joins the likes of Sean Halton and Efren Navarro in providing the team with depth at first base.

Over the course of his Major League career, Pill has seen time in parts of three seasons with the San Francisco Giants.

A former seventh-round pick of the organization in the 2006 draft, the veteran is a .233 career hitter in the Majors. Additionally, he owns a .279 on-base percentage and a .404 career slugging percentage.

In 111 games played, the Cal State Fullerton product has collected 32 RBI, 28 runs scored, 10 doubles, nine home runs, a pair of triples and a stolen base.

While his 13 career walks aren’t anything to write home about, the first baseman only struck out 44 total times during his stint in the Bay Area.

Stint in Korea

After hitting free agency in early January of 2014, Pill latched on in Korea with the Kia Tigers of the Korean Baseball Organization.

While there, the former Giant proceeded to destroy baseballs at an extremely-encouraging rate.

In 92 contests during the 2014 season, Pill hit .309 with 66 RBI, 64 runs scored, 27 doubles and 19 home runs. He also chipped in with 10 stolen bases.

The 32-year-old turned in his best campaign in 2015, hitting .325 with a .889 OPS. Pill also added 101 RBI, 81 runs scored, 35 doubles, 21 home runs and 14 stolen bases.

All told, he ranked in the top 30 in the league in hits (seventh), doubles (eighth), RBI (15th), batting average (19th), home runs (21st), slugging percentage (26th) stolen bases (27th), OPS (28th) and runs scored (29th).

Pill’s last season in Korea saw him bat .317 in 126 games. He contributed 86 RBI, 68 runs scored, 36 doubles, 20 home runs and 10 stolen bases.

Potential Role With the Detroit Tigers

Heading into the 2017 season, the infielder will likely provide a solid depth piece for Detroit.

The ex-Giant destroyed Triple-A pitching in his last go-around at the level, with a .344 batting average, a .630 slugging percentage and a 1.010 OPS for San Francisco’s top minor league affiliate back in 2013.

What’s more, the veteran’s ability to play the outfield also gives him value as a potential bench cog.

It certainly doesn’t hurt that he’s previously shown the ability to steal a base.

Per a press release from the organization, Pill has been invited to Spring Training. In other words, he’ll have a chance to make the team.

