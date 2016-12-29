Detroit Tigers Rumors: Should Justin Wilson Be Retained Or Traded?

One member of the Detroit Tigers who has come up in trade rumors this offseason has been relief pitcher Justin Wilson. Wilson could either be an attractive trade chip or an important member of the Tigers’ bullpen in 2017.

In 2016, the Detroit Tigers bullpen ranked just 13th in the American League with a 4.22 ERA. One Tigers reliever who had a pretty nice season, however, was left-hander Justin Wilson.

Acquired in a trade with the New York Yankees last offseason, Wilson appeared in 66 games in 2016, which was more than any other Tigers reliever. Although his 4-5 record, 4.14 ERA and 100 ERA+ might look quite average at first glance, the advanced metrics viewed him more favorably. Wilson had a 3.18 FIP, a 3.24 xFIP and averaged more than a strikeout per inning with a 9.97 K/9. He was also worth 1.0 fWAR.

With a number of rumors surrounding the Tigers this offseason, Wilson’s name is among those that have been mentioned in trade talks. Earlier this month, Jon Paul Morosi of FOX Sports reported that Wilson had received “perhaps the largest number of inquiries.”

Among #Tigers trade candidates, Justin Wilson has received perhaps the largest number of inquiries. Many @MLB teams want LH bullpen help. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 1, 2016

Evan Woodbery of MLive also later reported that the Tigers listened to offers on both Wilson and Shane Greene during the Winter Meetings. The Cubs and Astros were a couple of teams that later emerged as suitors.

#Cubs have been in contact with #Tigers on a possible Justin Wilson trade, source says; unclear if there is current momentum. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 12, 2016

Although the trade rumors have quieted down a bit in recent weeks, the offseason is still far from over. A solid left-handed arm with a mid-90s fastball, Wilson may certainly have trade value for the Tigers. That being said, Detroit may also do well to hold onto him.

Going into spring training, the Tigers’ bullpen might have a few question marks. Mark Lowe, who will be entering the second season of a two-year deal, is coming off of a dreadful campaign in which he posted a 7.11 ERA. Closer Francisco Rodriguez had a nice year overall, but also had a couple of very memorable bad outings. No longer a hard thrower, it will be interesting to see if the soon-to-be 35-year-old Rodriguez will be able to continue saving games at the rate he has throughout his career.

The Tigers do, however, have a few other solid bullpen arms. Right-hander Alex Wilson has had two great seasons in a row, Greene showed flashes last season, and Bruce Rondon has now stepped up as well.

Still, the departure of the left-handed Wilson might leave a tough hole to fill. The 29-year-old will not reach free agency until 2019.

This article originally appeared on