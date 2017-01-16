Detroit Tigers Rumors: Jose Iglesias on Trade Block?

Detroit Tigers rumors are once again in the headlines. According to the latest report form Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe, shortstop Jose Iglesias could be on the trade block.

Detroit Tigers rumors are back, even with Spring Training fast approaching. According to the latest report from The Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo, shortstop Jose Iglesias is a potential trade candidate.

The reporter wrote in a column on Saturday, “Like most players on the Tigers roster, Iglesias could be on the trading block. The Tigers, who are trying to get under the luxury tax threshold, believe Dixon Machado is ready to take the shortstop job. Iglesias earned $2.1 million last season and settled for $4.1 million before arbitration.”

The shortstop turned in a solid season for the Tigers last year.

Overall, Iglesias’ WAR of 2.1 ranked only behind Ian Kinsler and Miguel Cabrera on Detroit’s roster.

While he didn’t have the most productive offensive season of his career, Iglesias was superb in the field.

In 137 contests, the shortstop batted .255 with a .306 on-base percentage. The former Red Sox standout also chipped in with 57 runs scored, 32 RBI, 26 doubles, seven stolen bases and four home runs. His OPS sat at .643.

The veteran was named a finalist for the Gold Glove at shortstop in the American League. He also checked in at 15th overall where UZR was concerned among position players in the Junior Circuit.

Iglesias’ 11.6 UZR also led Detroit’s roster.

Hypothetical Trade Partners

Earlier in the offseason, the San Diego Padres were reportedly linked with the shortstop.

The National League West franchise is set to head into next season with Luis Sardinas and Allen Cordoba at the position, so the hypothetical fit remains.

Sardinas owns a .284 lifetime on-base percentage while Cordoba is a Rule 5 draft pick who has yet to appear in a game above the Rookie-Ball level.

There aren’t many other teams with shortstop needs, but the Pittsburgh Pirates are a hypothetical fit. If Pittsburgh trades Andrew McCutchen, the Pirates could shift Josh Harrison to the outfield and Jordy Mercer to second base.

This would open up the shortstop position for Iglesias.

Miami, who is currently employing Adeiny Hechavarria (0.4 WAR, 56 wRC+), could utilize Detroit’s shortstop as an offensive upgrade.

