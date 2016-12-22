Detroit Tigers Reportedly Sign Waldis Joaquin to Minors Deal

Detroit Tigers general manager reportedly added more pitching depth on Tuesday, inking pitcher Waldis Joaquin to a minor league deal. The right-hander will give Detroit more options in the organization.

Detroit Tigers fans could be seeing some new faces in the bullpen next season.

The likes of Francisco Rodriguez, Bruce Rondon, Shane Greene, Alex Wilson and Blaine Hardy figure to return, however there will be additions to the group.

Joe Jimenez is the most obvious candidate to join the mix in the bullpen, while Rule 5 draft pick Daniel Stumpf could also see time.

Victor Alcantara, Chad Bell and Myles Jaye are three other pitchers who could also make contributions in relief roles next season.

In addition to the aforementioned pitchers, who are all currently on Detroit’s 40-man roster, general manager Al Avila has added more pitching options thanks to a number of players signed to minor league deals.

Ruben Alainz, Logan Kensing, Dustin Molleken, Jeff Ferrell and Cory Riordan were part of a group of 14 players inking minor league contracts.

Additionally, the team reportedly brought in Michigan State product and former Angel A.J. Achter on a minors deal. Former Mariners starter Anthony Vasquez also reportedly joined on a minors.

Now it seems another name can be added to the list.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Toledo Blade’s John Wagner reported the signing of another pitcher to a minor league pact, Waldis Joaquin.

Wagner tweeted, “ICYMI earlier, #Tigers have signed IF Alex Fernandez Jr. & OF Ronnie Mitchell to minor-league contracts. Also signed RHP Waldis Joaquin.”

Waldis Joaquin

The 29-year-old pitcher has thrown 21.2 innings of work at the big league level. All of those innings came with the San Francisco Giants from 2009 to 2011.

All told, the right-hander owns a 5.40 ERA and a 4.87 FIP in the Majors. He’s finished five games while striking out 7.1 batters per nine frames.

It is also worth noting that the pitcher did feature a mid-90s fastball during his time with San Francisco.

Joaquin has significant experience as both a starter and reliever.

Since leaving the Giants organization in 2011, the veteran has pitched in both the Mexican League and the Dominican Winter League.

Joaquin has worked as a reliever since leaving Major League Baseball, and has posted some solid numbers in recent seasons.

In 2015, the former Giant saved 11 games while striking out 7.8 batters per nine innings. He also pitched to a 3.60 ERA in stints in Mexico and the Dominican Winter League.

Over the span of just 16 innings during the 2016 campaign, Joaquin notched a 3.38 ERA

Potential Role With the Detroit Tigers

Considering Detroit suddenly has significant bullpen depth, Joaquin is likely a depth option at this point.

However, injuries and ineffectiveness are quite common over the course of a season. Should either of those occur, Joaquin could debut for the Tigers at some point.

