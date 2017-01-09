Detroit Tigers Reportedly Sign Sean Halton and Gabriel Quintana to Minors Deals

Detroit Tigers could be seeing some new faces serve as depth pieces for the team. First baseman Sean Halton and third baseman Gabriel Quintana have reportedly inked minors deals with Detroit.

Detroit Tigers fans have seen a number of reported minor league signings this offseason. It seems two more names can be added to the list.

According to the latest report, Sean Halton and Gabriel Quintana have joined the organization on minor league contracts.

MLive’s Evan Woodbery reported the news last Friday in a tweet. The reporter tweeted, “Tigers also signed 3B Gabriel Quintana and 1B Sean Halton to minor league deals this week.”

At worst, both should serve as solid depth at Triple-A Toledo, however, there’s always the possibility that one or both could contribute in Detroit this coming season.

Of the duo, Halton comes with more Major League experience.

The 29-year-old previously appeared in 42 games for Milwaukee during the 2013 season.

Over that span, the first baseman hit .238 with a .291 on-base percentage. The former 13th-round draft pick also added 17 RBI, nine runs scored, four home runs and four doubles.

Since then, Halton has seen significant time in the upper minors in the Milwaukee and Baltimore organizations. He appeared in both the Atlantic League and the Mexican League in 2016.

Quintana

While many of the minor league free agents inked by the Detroit Tigers this offseason have been relatively older players, Gabriel Quintana is just 24-years-old.

The third baseman only reached Double-A for the first time last season, but showed promising power as a member of San Diego’s farm system.

In 130 contests, the infielder batted .241 with a .282 on-base percentage and a .725 OPS. Despite the low on-base numbers, Quintana did contribute 73 RBI, 28 doubles, 20 home runs and a pair of triples.

Additionally, the ex-Padres farmhand chipped in with 53 runs scored and five stolen bases. During his time with Double-A San Antonio, Quintana also played first base and left field.

Considering his power, having the ability to play multiple positions could help the prospect make more of an impact in the Major Leagues.

Given his relatively young age, the Tigers may have found a potentially useful piece for the future.

