Detroit Tigers Reportedly Sign Efren Navarro to Minors Deal

Detroit Tigers fans have seen the team make a number of minor league additions in the offseason. According to a report, Tigers have made another signing in first baseman Efren Navarro.

Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila has been busy adding depth this offseason.

The additions of Omar Infante, A.J. Achter and Logan Kensing among others give the team more experienced depth to count on should the need arise.

According to a tweet from Baseball America’s Matt Eddy, Detroit has brought in yet another player on a minor league deal.

The writer tweeted on Friday night, “Two 50th-round draft picks join new teams. #Mariners trade for Jarrod Dyson (2006) & #Tigers sign Efren Navarro (2007) to minor league deal.”

Navarro is a 30-year-old infielder and outfielder, with most of his time coming at first base and in left field. The veteran has also seen time at third base and in right field as a Major League player.

Since making his debut during the 2011 season, the first baseman has only suited up for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at baseball’s highest level.

However, he did spend time in both the Seattle Mariners and St. Louis Cardinals organizations during the 2016 campaign.

All told, Navarro is a .246 career hitter, with a lifetime .303 on-base percentage as a member Halos.

While the UNLV product appeared in just 12 games in parts of the 2011 and 2013 seasons, he would suit up in 118 games in 2014 and 2015.

During those years, the first baseman collected 26 runs scored, 19 RBI, 18 walks and 16 extra-base hits.

2016 Stats

Navarro’s offensive numbers in the Majors don’t exactly jump off the page. However, he fared much better at the Triple-A level last season.

In 126 games split between Triple-A Tacoma and Triple-A Memphis, the 30-year-old hit .275 with a .704 OPS. He also added 68 runs scored, 48 RBI, 16 doubles, seven home runs and three triples.

Solid Base Runner

Despite having just 38 career stolen bases across all levels in 10 seasons as a professional, Navarro proved to be a dependable base runner. He owns a career 2.4 UBR in the Major Leagues.

Defensive Numbers

During his time with Anaheim, Navarro profiled as a solid defender. He turned in a DRS of 4 and a 20.0 UZR/150 as a first baseman during the 2015 season.

As a left fielder in the same year, the veteran posted a 26.8 UZR/150 and a DRS of 2.

Considering his defensive ability, Navarro should give the Detroit Tigers a solid depth piece heading into the 2017 season.

