Detroit Tigers Reportedly Linked With Peter Bourjos

Detroit Tigers fans saw Cameron Maybin traded earlier in the offseason. Now, the Tigers have been linked with a potential stop-gap option in center field.

Detroit Tigers prospect JaCoby Jones is one of a handful of players who could potentially start in center field.

Jones is joined by both Tyler Collins and Anthony Gose in the competition to replace Cameron Maybin.

Additionally, non-roster invitees to Spring Training such as Alex Presley, Juan Perez, Mike Gerber and Jason Krizan could also factor into things.

However, none of the candidates are a perfect fit. Jones, Gerber and Krizan bring plenty of intrigue and upside, but the trio of prospects may not be ready for full-time roles in the Majors.

Presley and Perez have turned in solid seasons before, but both own career on-base percentages below .300 in the Majors.

Incumbent Options

There’s also Collins and Gose.

Collins’ offensive upside in center field is certainly plus, but he struggled defensively at the position thanks to a -11.4 UZR/150.

Similar to Collins, Gose brings things to the table in excellent speed and solid defense (7.0 UZR/150).

However, he batted just .209 in 30 games with Detroit last season before notching a .588 OPS in 90 minor league games.

Considering the lack of a perfect fit, it probably isn’t a surprise that the team is reportedly being linked with potential center field additions.

The Detroit Free Press’ Anthony Fenech tweeted about two center fielders on Tuesday. The reporter tweeted, “A couple of centerfielders I’m told the Tigers have been in touch with: Peter Bourjos and Gregor Blanco.”

Blanco announced on his own Twitter account that he’s joined the Diamondbacks, taking him off the market. However, Bourjos still remains.

MLB.com’s Jason Beck would later add in a tweet , “Tigers have reached out to Peter Bourjos’ camp, as @anthonyfenech reported. But like much of FA CF market, nothing cooking at this point.”

Peter Bourjos’ MLB Career

Since breaking into the Major Leagues in 2010, Bourjos has enjoyed a solid career. Overall, he’s hit .243 with an even .300 on-base percentage.

A solid base runner and defender, the veteran has averaged 35 runs scored, 21 RBI, 11 doubles, five home runs and five triples in 102 games per season since 2010.

Bourjos’ best season undoubtedly came in 2011 with the Halos. In 147 contests, the 29-year-old hit .271 with a .765 OPS. He also added 72 runs scored, 43 RBI, 26 doubles, 22 stolen bases, 12 home runs and 11 triples.

The center fielder led the league in triples that season while posting a robust 4.2 WAR.

St. Louis and Philadelphia

After spending parts of four seasons in Anaheim, Bourjos was flipped to the Cardinals. He was traded with fellow outfielder Randal Grichuk for third baseman David Freese and reliever Fernando Salas ahead of the 2014 season.

Bourjos would play in 236 games with the National League Central franchise over two years before heading to Philadelphia.

In 123 games with the Phillies last year, the center fielder collected 40 runs scored, 23 RBI, 20 doubles, seven triples, six stolen bases and five home runs.

His WAR finished at 0.4 while his wRC+ checked in at 74.

Playing mostly out of position in right field, Bourjos posted a 1.2 UZR/150 at the position. He owns a 16.7 UZR/150 career number in center field.

This article originally appeared on