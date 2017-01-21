Watch Justin Verlander shock Tigers fans by walking through crowd outside Comerica Park

Tigers ace Justin Verlander is excited about the 2017 season, and he wants to make sure the team’s fans are just as enthusiastic.

Verlander arrived early for TigerFest on Saturday morning, giving the fans gathered outside Comerica Park quite a surprise in the process.

Rather than using the players’ entrance, why not walk among the adoring masses? It’s not a route that many former Rookie of the Year, Cy Young and MVP winners probably would choose, but it’s one the crowd certainly appreciated.

Verlander also made a few new friends inside the stadium: