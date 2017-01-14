Detroit Tigers History: 91 Players Granted Free Agency

Before the minor league system was governed by a set standard of rules, players were at the mercy of the whims of the Major League squad, who could cover up player movements. Doing so led to a severe penalty for the Detroit Tigers on this day in 1940.

Kenesaw Mountain Landis was not a fan of the minor league system proposed by Branch Rickey and developed by the St. Louis Cardinals. He felt it was a way to hide players from being drafted by other teams, and to cover up player movements. Landis also hoped that it would prove to be economically unfeasible, costing the teams far more money than they gained. While his second point proved incorrect, his fears that teams would regard the minor leagues as a way to stash players would prove correct.

Over the years, Landis would uncover players that were being hidden by their Major League teams, granting them free agency. Such notable players as Rick Ferrell and Chuck Klein became free agents in that way, allowing them to sign with other teams and begin their Hall of Fame careers. But the biggest exodus of players came on this day in 1940, when the Detroit Tigers incurred Landis’ wrath.

The Tigers had already been targeted before, having lost Ferrell in 1929. However, this time, their penalty was much larger, as 91 players were granted free agency. Four players on the Major League roster, Roy Cullenbine, Benny McCoy, Dutch Dietz, and Steve Rachunok, were set free as well. The Tigers were also made to pay a combined $47,250 to 14 players as compensation.

The biggest impact was felt at the minor league level. Of those players set free, 23 would appear at the Major League level. One of those players would be Johnny Sain, who is best remembered for his time with the Braves, and as an excellent pitching coach.

Likewise, this ruling caused issues with another proposed transaction. The Tigers were set to acquire Wally Moses from the Athletics for McCoy, with a deal agreed upon on December 9, 1939. However, that trade was voided, with Moses being returned to Philadelphia. The A’s got their man anyway, signing McCoy as a free agent two weeks after Landis granted him free agency.

Considering the punishment handed down, it would have been understandable if the Tigers struggled that year. Instead, they contended all year, and eventually pulled ahead of the Indians to take the American League crown. Ultimately, the Tigers fell to the Cincinnati Reds in seven games in the World Series that year.

Hiding players and covering up their movements in the minor leagues was an ongoing problem in the early days of the system. On this day in 1940, Kenesaw Moutain Landis dropped the hammer on the Detroit Tigers for doing just that.

This article originally appeared on