Detroit Tigers: Familiar Faces as Potential Free Agent Fits

Detroit Tigers fans could see a number of familiar faces return in 2017. Alex Avila, Omar Infante and Collin Balester have all returned. Are any other former Tigers on the free agent market potential fits?

Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila has taken significant steps to improve the team’s minor league depth.

Avila has inked a number of players to minor league deals, included A.J. Achter and Juan Perez. The team also reportedly inked former All-Star closer Edward Mujica to a minors deal.

While none of those players have previous experience in Detroit’s organization, there were free agents signed who have been with the Tigers.

These included Alex Avila, Infante, Balester, Logan Kensing, Dustin Molleken, Miguel Gonzalez, Alex Presley and Argenis Diaz.

Could more former Detroit Tigers follow?

It remains to be seen if the front office will sign any more ex-Tigers, but there are some on the free agent market who are conceivable fits.

While the likes of Yoenis Cespedes and Fernando Rodney have already signed elsewhere, there are still plenty of former Detroit players looking to catch on with a team ahead of next season.

Here is a look at some of those free agents still on the market and whether they are fits with the Detroit Tigers.

Position Players

Should the Tigers be on the lookout for a potential bench bat, Ryan Raburn would be a conceivable fit. The outfielder and first baseman is 35, but can still make an impact in limited playing time.

Since departing Detroit, Raburn has posted a 2.4 WAR and 1.4 in part-time roles in both 2013 and 2015. The veteran can also bring some pop, with ISOs of .243 and .272 coming in the last four seasons.

We continue the potential reunion tour with old friend Austin Jackson.

The center fielder would fill a need for Detroit with Cameron Maybin having moved on to Anaheim.

In 54 games with the White Sox in 2016, Jackson hit .254 with a .318 on-base percentage. While he’s contributed just nine home runs since leaving the Motor City, Jackson would be an ideal placeholder for JaCoby Jones.

Another potential center field place holder, Davis excelled with Cleveland last season. The fleet-of-foot outfielder logged a 2.0 WAR and 43 stolen bases in 134 games for the Tigers’ division rivals.

Similar to Jackson, he could man center field until Jones is ready for a full-time role in the Majors.

With Infante and Brendan Ryan reportedly (per a tweet from Baseball America’s Matt Eddy) joining Detroit’s organization on minors deals, the team may have enough middle infield depth.

In addition to the duo and starters Ian Kinsler and Jose Iglesias, Dixon Machado is still an option as well.

Despite the depth, it is easy to see why Aybar would be a fit on the bench. The former Angel turned in a .341 on-base percentage and an 88 wRC+ after coming over in a deal with Atlanta.

Pitchers

Even with Anibal Sanchez and Mike Pelfrey in the fold, the Detroit Tigers could still use rotation depth.

The veteran duo struggled mightily at times, turning in a collective 1.2 WAR in a combined 272.1 innings pitched. By comparison, Matt Boyd logged a 0.9 WAR in just 97.1 frames.

Adding Doug Fister as an extra starter behind Boyd, Justin Verlander, Daniel Norris, Michael Fulmer and Jordan Zimmermann would make sense.

The former Tiger could also serve as a swingman, throwing multiple innings out of the bullpen.

These two seem the most unlikely of the bunch considering Detroit’s current bullpen options. However, extra depth is never a bad thing.

Chamberlain bounced back by contributing a 2.25 ERA and a 3.80 FIP in 20 innings for Cleveland last season.

Feliz also turned in a solid campaign, pitching to a 3.52 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings in Pittsburgh.

Somewhat surprisingly, the 28-year-old posted a higher FIP (4.52) with the Pirates than he did during his stint with Detroit (3.95).

The reliever also had a higher walk rate with Pittsburgh, seeing the number jump from 2.9 free passes per nine innings to 3.5 walks per nine innings with the National League Central club.

However, the former Texas closer may be too expensive for the Tigers. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports predicts a two-year, $12 million contract, while MLBTradeRumors prediction is for three years and $18 million.

