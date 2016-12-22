Detroit Tigers Dreaming Big: Top 10 Wish List for 2017

With December 2016 coming to a close, it is time to make a wish list for the Detroit Tigers for the 2017 season.

This Detroit Tigers wish list is exactly what it sounds like. A. Wish. List.

The wish list fills the positions that need filling and trades players that need to be traded. The rest – well – was just plain old wishing. Since a wish list rarely takes into consideration how much anything will cost, this one followed the tradition.

#10. James McCann Hits with Power and Consistency

James McCann is one of the best defensive catchers in the game, despite the fact that people constantly complain about his framing ability. His weakness is his hitting. My first wish for the Tigers in 2017 is that McCann gets more power and more consistency. I’d love to see him hit 20 home runs, along the lines of Salvador Perez. To continue to the wishing, I’d also like to give him the consistency of Jonathan Lucroy who finished 2016 with a .292/.355/.500 and an OPS of .855.

The home-run increase is not out of the question. McCann hit 7 home runs in 2015 and 12 in 2016, with fewer at bats in 2016. Ok…so here’s my silly math: McCann had a 70% increase in home runs from 2015 to 2016. If he has a similar percentage increase, he could reasonably hit at least 20 home runs in 2017.

The consistency is another story. But…it’s a wish list.

If McCann could hit like this and continue to play defense, then the Tigers could simply keep their current “back-up” catcher John Hicks.

#9: Filling the Center Field Position with Mike Trout

Al Avila traded away Cameron Maybin to the Los Angeles Angels and got a minor league pitcher in exchange. Now, the Angels have two center fielders and the Tigers have none. Mike Trout is one of the best all-around baseball players ever to play the game. So, he would be a perfect addition to Mike Ilitch’s collection of “best baseball players.” The Tigers need someone who can hit, steal, run, catch, and jump like Trout.

Of course, this wish list is all about money being no object, but it is a little bit realistic. So, the cost of Mike Trout is coming in the next few slides. So, click way to find out how Trout becomes a Tiger in my wish list dreams.

Imagine the ticket sales at Comerica Park with Trout at center field. Miguel Cabrera and Mike Trout on the same team is thing that dreams are made of.

#8: Paying for Trout: Clearing Dead Weight

In baseball, nobody gets anything for free. Something has to give. So, in order to get Mike Trout, the Tigers would have to give up something big. Like a bunch of pitchers. So, to get Trout, the Angels would get Mark Lowe, Anibal Sanchez, Mike Pelfrey, and Steven Moya. They could even take Buck Farmer or Drew VerHagen.

The number 8 spot on this list is clearing out the players who do not inspire any confidence when they walk on the mound or approach the plate. The Tigers know all too well that some players excel in certain cities and they fall apart in others – take the J.D. Martinez story. Al Avila could use his magic powers to convince the Angels that these players just don’t like Michigan. They are better suited to California.

By getting rid of Pelfrey and Sanchez, this cements spots for Daniel Norris and Matt Boyd. To replace the other players, Avila can get some more unknown players.

#7: Keep J.D. Martinez

Speaking of the success of J.D. Martinez in Detroit, my 2017 wish list is that he gets a hefty contract to stay in Detroit. I’m on the J.D. train and I have been since his first impressive season in Detroit. He may not be the best right fielder in the game, but he carries his weight on the team. He’s got a cannon for an arm and his bat is a weapon. He also heals quickly.

As the MLB strives to gain young fans, J.D. Martinez is a player that can do it. Kids love him because he seems just like them out there appreciating every single moment doing something they love.

#6: The Best Middle Infield Stays

The middle infield duo of Ian Kinsler and Jose Iglesias needs to keep doing its magic. Baseball is a form of entertainment and these two deliver it on a regular basis. The pair stays because they bring fans. With Kinsler’s team-focused attitude and Iglesias’s acrobatics, the pair keeps fans coming back for more.

Even though Kinsler did not start his career in Detroit, he is a Detroiter. There is something “blue collar” about the way he plays – he showed his work ethic when he literally rubbed dirt on his injured finger in 2016.

While Kinsler brings grit and a bit of grime to the game, Iglesias brings a bit of fancy style. It is hard to imagine either of them on other teams.

Keeping these two wouldn’t cost the Tigers anything more than they are already paying. And, Kinsler’s contract even goes down a bit for 2017.

#5: Victor Martinez Goes Back to the 2014 Version

One of the most painful things to watch in baseball is Victor Martinez. He looks like he is hurting all of the time. It’s a wonder that he hasn’t ground his teeth down to nubs from the obvious pain he has running the bases.

Even though he was 35 years old in 2014, he was one of the best hitters in the game that year. He led the American League in OPS and OBP. He hit 32 home runs and he played in 151 games. Martinez looked like he felt good. And he played like a much younger man.

I want the 35-year-old Victor Martinez in 2017. He was intentionally put on base 28 times in 2014. He finished in second place in the MVP race that year, too.

#4: Defeat the Indians 19-0

It’s a wish list, folks. Honestly, if I could have it my way, the Tigers would go 162-0. Some of the games could be close, but I’d love to see my favorite team win every single game.

We all know that isn’t going to happen, so I’m going to shrink my wish down to completely defeating one arch rival instead. The Indians dominated the Tigers 14-4 in 2016. In 2017, the Tigers need to get back some dignity and completely the dominate.

I was at the September game when the Indians won the game and clinched the Central. They were at Comerica Park that day. It hurt. The Tigers need to get back to the top in 2017 to get their dignity back.

If the rest of my wish list comes true, it is not out of the question to ask for a routing of the Indians.

#3: Miggy Gets Another Batting Title

As in another Triple Crown. This is my wish list and I’d love to see one of the best players to ever swing a bat get another Triple Crown. It would only cement his standings and add to the legend that is the Mighty Miggy.

Just imagine what it would be like to watch Miguel Cabrera go on a season-long batting streak – again. He has never hit more than 44 home runs and he has never scored over 112 runs in a season. Why not do it in 2017?

The Detroit Tigers were ready and willing to trade him away to the highest offer. But, the Tigers kept him. So, it would be kind of him to show the Tigers that it was worth it to keep him around for another season of $28 million. Winning another Triple Crown would also be a nice way to show that he is worth the $30 million he’ll get in 2018.

#2: Justin Verlander Pitches Another Cy Young Season

But, this time, he wins it. In 2016, Verlander has a season for the ages. After two seasons of mediocre pitching and recovering from a pair of injuries, Verlander proved that age is just a number. He finished the season with the lowest WHIP in the America League and the most strikeouts. Verlander even reached fastball velocities that no one ever thought he could throw at age 33.

He pitched his heart out and led the Tigers to a respectable spot in the AL Central. Unfortunately, he did not get the award that he deserved: the 2016 AL Cy Young. Instead, it went to his former teammate, Rick Porcello, who only won by 2% of the votes. In fact, Verlander actually earned more first-place votes than Porcello, but not enough overall to take the crown.

My wish for 2017 is that he pitches even better than he did in 2016 and he gets that second Cy Young. It could happen. Really. It could.

#1: 2017 World Series Champions

This might be a bit anti-climactic, but what Tigers fans wouldn’t have this as the number one wish?

And, honestly, if everything that I’ve included in my other nine wishes came true, the Tigers could do it.

