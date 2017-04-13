Detroit Tigers: Can James McCann Continue His Power Surge?

With his recent power surge over the last week of games, can Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann sustain it for the entire season?

We are a little more than a week into the 2017 season, and certain things always catch our attention. They always seem to leave us with more questions than answers. For example, can the Mets rotation stay healthy for more than a week? Did the Padres already pass their season win total (five wins, and it’s still April!) for 2017? Can Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann continue his power surge for the duration of the season?

While it’s only April, it can’t be overlooked that McCann has had the power stroke so far this season. Through seven games played and 20 at-bats, McCann has four hits, three of which are home runs. Only four homers off from his entire 2015 season (seven homers through 401 at-bats), I don’t think this is a blip.

Obviously the home runs will slow up as they always do for everyone, but McCann is noticeably doing things differently at the plate. He is being more aggressive, and shortening his swing. By attacking pitches he can handle, it has somewhat changed is style of play. And the sign of a good power hitter is if they can continue hitting them even after they go cold for a while. We’ll find out sooner rather than later, for sure.

Let’s be clear, McCann isn’t a poor power hitter. His home run totals have gone up the past two seasons. Even though it is a very small sample size, if this past week is a telling tale, McCann should power past that number by early May. Totally kidding, by the way. (Or am I?)

Per MLB.com, McCann had this to say about his recent power surge:

“Just being aggressive to pitches in the zone that I can handle. If you look at the hitters across the league that have had success for a long time, they don’t miss their pitches.”

For a franchise that has been home to some of the best power hitters of our time (Al Kaline, Cecil Fielder and currently Miguel Cabrera), it wouldn’t be a surprise if McCann could take that next step and keep the power coming for the Tigers.

Looking to pick a fight and stay in contention with the heavily favored Cleveland Indians of the AL Central, the bottom of the order is the biggest problem for Detroit, as it is for many teams. If McCann could help stabilize that lower half of the order and throw it back to Ian Kinsler at the top, they should be able to stay in contention for a Wild Card at the very least.

The one problem that comes with power, and in McCann’s case, is his batting average. Batting a respectable .264 in his first full season in 2015 (through 401 at-bats), that number dipped drastically last season. Though he had 57 fewer at-bats in 2016 (344) than in 2015, his average dropped 43 points, all the way to .221 for the season.

While his power numbers and RBI have all gone up the past two seasons, I’d expect them to do the same this year as well. The only thing we can ask is simple: Can McCann become a 20-30 home run hitter for Detroit this season?

While it isn’t out of the question, I’d expect his numbers to top out around 20. If he can hit over 15 home runs and get his average back to the .260 mark, that should spell very good things for Detroit in their quest to get back to the post season for the first time since 2014.

