Detroit Tigers: Angel Nesbitt Outrighted to Toledo After Clearing Waivers

Detroit Tigers reliever Angel Nesbitt is headed to Toledo. The 26-year-old, right-handed pitcher will head to the minors after recently being designated for assignment.

Detroit Tigers fans finally saw the team sign a player to a Major League contract just before the end of the 2016 calendar year.

Catcher Alex Avila rejoined the organization on a one-year deal.

While Avila brings some much-needed catching depth to the team, a transaction had to be made to place the backstop on the 40-man roster.

In order to make room for the veteran, Detroit designated reliever Angel Nesbitt for assignment.

The team’s official Twitter account announced the move on December 23rd, tweeting, “To create room on the 40-man roster for Avila, the Tigers have designated for assignment the contract of RHP Angel Nesbitt.”

Considering the team designated Nesbitt for assignment, there was always the chance that the pitcher could join another organization. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

The Tigers official public relations twitter account tweeted on Friday afternoon, “RHP Angel Nesbitt has cleared waivers and he has been outrighted to Triple A Toledo.”

Nesbitt didn’t appear in a game for the Detroit Tigers last season, but did appear in 24 games for the club back in 2015.

Major League Debut

Initially, the 26-year-old pitched well, logging a 3.12 ERA in his first 17.1 innings. However, that stretch was followed by 4.1 frames where he allowed eight hits, seven earned runs, five walks, two hit batters and a home run.

The reliever only struck out one during the six games, which came from late May to early June.

That would be all for Nesbitt’s 2015 season in the Majors. He finished out the campaign with Toledo, where his ERA was an unsightly 6.25.

2016 Struggles

Nesbitt continued to struggle in the minors this season, with a 5.68 ERA coming in 31.2 frames for the Mud Hens. During his time pitching in Toledo, the right-hander was tagged for 48 hits and 14 walks.

As the season progressed, Nesbitt’s numbers did improve. In stints with Lakeland and Erie, the pitcher turned in a 3.38 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 16 innings.

In total, the reliever pitched to a 4.91 ERA in 47.2 minor league frames. He also contributed 7.9 strikeouts and 3.6 walks per nine innings.

Potential Role with the Detroit Tigers Next Season

Considering that Nesbitt isn’t on the 40-man roster anymore, he’ll have to force his way back on in order to make in impact with Detroit.

However, if he can turn in some quality innings with Toledo, he could eventually have a chance. Bullpen depth is always a positive.

As of now, the Tigers will go with Francisco Rodriguez as the team’s closer next season. He’ll be set up by some combination of Bruce Rondon, Justin Wilson, Joe Jimenez, Shane Greene and Alex Wilson.

Other bullpen options include Kyle Ryan, Blaine Hardy, Mark Lowe, Daniel Stumpf, Drew VerHagen, Chad Bell, Victor Alcantara and Myles Jaye.

