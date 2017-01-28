Detroit Tigers: 2016 Draft Picks to Watch in 2017

Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila recently wrapped up his first full year running the team’s front office. That included the 2016 draft. Avila added some intriguing talent that is worth watching next season.

Detroit Tigers fans haven’t seen many of the team’s top prospects establish careers with the club.

The likes of Johnathan Crawford, Willy Adames and Devon Travis were all traded away before reaching the Majors. Elsewhere, Jacob Turner, Avisail Garcia and Casey Crosby failed to catch on with Detroit.

However, in recent seasons, the Tigers have focused more on youth.

Michael Fulmer, Daniel Norris, Matt Boyd and JaCoby Jones have joined in trades, while Nick Castellanos, Bruce Rondon and James McCann have developed into integral contributors.

Detroit has also brought depth to the farm system. Matt Manning, Christin Stewart, Beau Burrows, Mike Gerber and Derek Hill have all joined the organization in recent years. Additionally, top relief prospect Joe Jimenez looks set to debut in the near future.

The Tigers farm system could still use some added talent, but Avila and company did an excellent job in the 2016 draft.

Manning and Kyle Funkhouser will rightly dominate the headlines, but Detroit also added some intriguing talent later in the draft.

Here are nine 2016 Detroit Tigers draft picks to watch next season.

Austin Sodders

Age: 21

Position: Starting Pitcher

Round Drafted: Seventh

A seventh-round pick by Avila out UC Riverside, Austin Sodders made his professional debut with the Connecticut Tigers last season.

In 13 starts, spanning 39.1 frames, the left-hander turned in a sparkling 2.29 ERA.

While the starter didn’t overwhelm with his strikeout numbers—just 33, or 7.6 per nine innings—he was excellent in limiting walks and home runs.

Sodders allowed just 0.5 home runs and 1.1 walks per nine innings. If he can continue to post low numbers in those categories, he’ll find himself pitching for the Detroit Tigers before all is said and done.

Only Zach Muckenhirn allowed fewer walks per nine innings in the New York-Pennsylvania League.

Jacob Robson

Age: 22

Position: Outfielder

Round Drafted: Eighth

Similar to Sodders, Jacob Robson also suited up for Connecticut last season.

The outfielder started out with one of Detroit’s two Gulf Coast League affiliates, batting a respectable .267 with a .368 on-base percentage in 28 games.

Those contests also included 14 stolen bases, five RBI, four doubles and a pair of triples.

After finishing seventh in the Gulf Coast League in steals, despite reaching base only 43 times, Robson was promoted to Connecticut, where he showed off his ability to hit for average.

In 21 games with the minor league affiliate, the Windsor, Ontario product turned in a .329 batting average to go along with 14 runs scored, six RBI, five doubles, a home run, a triple and a stolen base.

While he struck out 42 times in 49 games, Robson helped to offset the number with a ton of walks—31 to be exact.

Able to play all three outfield positions, Jacob Robson should prove to be an intriguing prospect moving forward.

Daniel Pinero

Age: 22

Position: Shortstop

Round Drafted: Ninth

Shortstops standing at 6’5” aren’t exactly the most common thing in the world, but the Detroit Tigers have one in Daniel Pinero.

The former University of Virginia player saw time in both the Gulf Coast League and New York-Pennsylvania League last season.

All told, he batted .271 with a strong .382 on-base percentage in 50 contests. The shortstop also added 26 runs scored, 22 RBI, eight doubles, two home runs, two stolen bases and a triple.

Considering Detroit doesn’t have too much shortstop depth in the prospect department, Pinero could move up the organizational ladder.

Hector Martinez looks like a promising player, but he just completed his first season in the Gulf Coast league. Additionally, A.J. Simcox turned in just a .298 on-base percentage with Lakeland last year.

Zac Houston

Age: 22

Position: Relief Pitcher

Round Drafted: 11th

Houston, who checked in at #19 on Motor City Bengals’ list of the Detroit Tigers’ top prospects, recently wrapped up an excellent debut season in the professional ranks.

Over the span of 29.2 innings split between Connecticut and Single-A West Michigan, the reliever posted a minuscule 0.30 ERA to go along with 14.9 punch outs per nine frames.

The ERA is obviously not sustainable, but Houston’s ability to rack up strikeouts could help him pitch out of Brad Ausmus’ bullpen in the next few years.

Daniel Woodrow

Age: 22

Position: Outfielder

Round Drafted: 12th

Another base-stealing threat who plays in the outfield, Woodrow racked up 13 stolen bases in his first 54 professional games.

In addition, the Creighton product also turned in a .297 batting average and a .363 on-base percentage in both the Gulf Coast League and the New York-Pennsylvania league.

Woodrow also chipped in with 31 runs scored, 22 RBI, 12 doubles and a triple.

With prospects like Christin Stewart and Mike Gerber getting closer to the Majors, players like Woodrow will help sustain the farm system’s depth.

Brandyn Sittinger

Age: 22

Position: Relief Pitcher

Round Drafted: 17th

Like many relievers on this list, Brandyn Sittinger’s debut season involved plenty of strikeouts and a low ERA.

Over the span of 20.2 innings, the 22-year-old pitched to a sparkling 1.74 ERA while striking out 10.5 batters per nine frames.

What is perhaps most encouraging about the right-hander’s debut is that he progresses all the way to Advanced-A Lakeland. With another strong season, Sittinger could be in the mix for a bullpen spot a year from now.

Joe Navilhon

Age: 23

Position: Relief Pitcher

Round Drafted: 21st

Al Avila seems to have unearthed another late-round gem, at least where early results are concerned.

Joe Navilhon started his professional career with Connecticut and promptly went on to lead the New York-Pennsylvania League in ERA with a 0.34 number.

In addition, the right-hander also struck out 29 batters to just seven walks in 26.1 innings. That equates to 9.9 punch outs and 2.4 walks per nine innings.

