Desmond homers twice off Weaver to help Rockies to 11-3 win (May 03, 2017)

SAN DIEGO (AP) Ian Desmond hit two home runs off Jered Weaver and drove in three runs to help rookie right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies beat the sloppy San Diego Padres 11-3 on Wednesday night.

They were the first two homers this year for Desmond, who joined the Rockies as a free agent and missed the first 25 games after breaking his left hand when he was hit by a pitch on March 12.

Desmond capped Colorado’s four-run first with a two-run shot, and went deep again on Weaver’s first pitch of the fifth. He also singled in the third.

The Rockies took a 10-1 in the top of the fifth, when the Padres committed their third error of the game.

Senzatela (4-1) held San Diego to three runs, two earned, and six hits in six innings. He also got his first big league hit, an infield single to shortstop in the second.

Earlier Wednesday, Senzatela was named the NL Rookie of the Month for April after going 3-1 with a 2.81 ERA.

Weaver, 34, who signed a $3 million free-agent contract on Feb. 19, has allowed 12 homers in six starts. His fastball tops out at about 85 mph.

Weaver (0-3) allowed 10 runs, five earned, and 10 hits in four-plus innings.

The Rockies jumped on Weaver for four runs in the first. Charlie Blackmon hit a leadoff double and scored on DJ LeMahieu’s single. Nolan Arenado followed with an RBI double and was aboard for Desmond’s one-out homer.

The Rockies scored three unearned runs in the fourth, when the Padres committed two errors on one play, and added three more runs in the fifth, two of them unearned.

San Diego’s Erick Aybar homered in the fifth, his third.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: C Tony Wolters was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list. He was hurt in the seventh inning Tuesday night when he got hit in the helmet by Hector Sanchez’s backswing. He departed a few pitches later.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Rookie LHP Kyle Freeland (3-1, 2.93 ERA) looks to avenge a 6-0 loss to the Padres on April 12 when he starts the series finale Thursday afternoon.

Padres: RHP Luis Perdomo (0-0, 4.96 ERA) is scheduled to make his fourth start, third at home.

