Depth is never a bad thing, especially at premium defensive positions

At the very least, the Jays re-acquisition of Jonathan Diaz demonstrates the front office’s continual commitment to having a complete organization with important depth pieces.

As we’ve seen last year, the 25-man roster is often tinkered with out of necessity: swapping out pitchers, or making room on the major league roster when necessary due to injury or match-ups etc.

This strategy has served the team well, especially ever since they moved their triple-A affiliate to Buffalo, less than 2 hours away, just down the Q.E.W.

It’s enabled the club to mitigate wear and tear to their core during the long 6-month grind of a season.

At 31 years of age, Diaz has established himself as a defensive specialist and can easily be slotted around the keystone if the need arose.

Mark Shapiro and Ross Atkins are further exhibiting their front office acumen by not only planning for the present, but also by their contingency planning, as they’ve shown with this move.

The extra infield piece gives the organization some breathing room with the waiver wire most importantly, as guys like Ryan Goins inevitably become exposed due to diminishing options: some of these pieces can no longer be shuttled back and forth from the farm to the show without the potential of being claimed by a competing club.

It’s especially important that we have serviceable depth pieces up the middle as Troy Tulowitzki isn’t getting any younger and Devon Travis has had an unfortunate injury history that would be foolish to overlook.

Also with Diaz we have a known commodity as he was a member of the organization in 2014 and 2015, spending most of his time manning shortstop for the Bisons.

It’s encouraging to know that he is just a short ride away to the Roger’s centre should his services ever be required at the major league level.

This article originally appeared on