David Ross Adds ESPN Analyst to Retirement and Being a Father

From behind the plate to the press box, David Ross returns to baseball with ESPN as their newest baseball analyst. With the upcoming season on the horizon, the list of his retirement responsibilities only grows.

As his career ended in fairy-tale fashion, David Ross adds baseball analyst with ESPN to his jam-packed retirement agenda. Although the details of his position are unclear, we know he will provide analysis on MLB studio coverage, SportsCenter, select games and other platforms.

“I’m excited to dive right in and start talking baseball with my new colleagues at ESPN,” Ross said (per ESPN.com). “It truly is the worldwide leader in sports and I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this incredible team. We’re going to have a lot of fun this season.”

Originally drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1998, Ross debuted with the same club four seasons later. After three seasons in Southern California, he jumped between four different teams from 2005-2008. Following a three-year stint with the Cincinnati Reds from 2006-2008, Ross spent four seasons with the Atlanta Braves. Shortly after he hit free agency, he signed with the Boston Red Sox, where he won his first World Series championship in 2013. Once his contract expired in 2014, the Chicago Cubs signed Ross on for the final two seasons of his career.

While his clubs missed out on the postseason, Ross experienced his first taste of being of the media in 2014 and 2015. During those two postseasons, he joined ESPN as a guest analyst, only to take center stage in the media spotlight the following season.

Ross capped his 15-season career with an unforgettable World Series championship. Not only did the Cubs go on to break their 108-year championship drought, Ross became the oldest ballplayer in history to hit a home run in the World Series. At 39-years-old, he smashed a key homer against Andrew Miller, which added to the excitement of Game 7.

Prior to last season, Ross announced his retirement towards the end of 2015. Needless to say, his “time to be a dad” is turning out to be one of the many hats Ross will be wearing in retirement.

Along with working for ESPN, Ross agreed to join the Cubs’ organization as their special assistant to baseball operations. His role entails working in player development, pro scouting and the front office. The announcement of his ESPN gig came just a few weeks after the Cubs hired him onto their staff. All the while, Ross is also writing a book entitled “Teammate: My Life in Baseball” on the side.

