David Ortiz is Not a Hall of Famer Unless Sammy Sosa Is

The Boston Red Sox will be retiring David Ortiz‘s jersey number in 2017. The ceremony is fitting as Ortiz played a pivotal role in Boston from 2003-2016. Now the clock starts for Ortiz to complete the 5 year separation from the league until he appears on the HOF ballot in 2022.

If you are a Red Sox fan, including David Ortiz in the Hall should be a no brainer. Unfortunately there is simply no way that Ortiz can even be considered for the hall unless Sammy Sosa is. The Hall of Fame voters have made it clear that they do not intend on putting Sosa into the Hall. This is evident in the lack of support Sosa has received. In 2013 Sosa received 12.5%, 7% in ’14, 6% in ’15 and 7% in 2016. When we take a look at the stats in comparison you will see a fairly similar career statistically.

Player Games Avg HR RBI Hits Runs OPS SLG OBP Ortiz 2408 .286 541 1768 2472 1419 .931 .552 .380 Sosa 2354 .273 609 1667 2408 1475 .878 .534 .344

You can certainly argue that Ortiz is more deserving due to his playoff contributions. He helped the Red Sox bring three World Series titles back to Boston. You can also make the case for Sosa in that he had arguably the best four year offensive stretch in the history of baseball. From 1998-2001 Sosa averaged 61 HRs and 149 RBIs. Sosa also has an MVP award with Ortiz not having any. Sosa is also one of only eight men to hit 600 homers in his career.

Probably the biggest thing that both of these sluggers have in common is their tie to steroid use. Both players have the same allegations held against them. The main allegation for both is that they appeared on a 2003 list of players who tested positive for performance enhancing drugs and is a big part of why Sosa hasn’t received much love in previous balloting.

David Ortiz and Sammy Sosa are either Hall of Famers or they are not. The Baseball Writers Association have made it loud and clear that they do not believe Sosa is. This is not a popularity contest that we are talking about. This is the Hall of Fame and the voters should take a consistent stance. However, if David Ortiz gets any more support than Sosa has received then someone has some serious explaining to do. Similar numbers and similar allegations should produce similar results.

