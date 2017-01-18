Curt Schilling Responds to HOF Results on Twitter

Schilling says rings and memories are more important than HOF

During a contentious election cycle, former Phillies pitcher Curt Schilling offered up some fairly controversial views on social media. His popularity immediately plummeted among fans and writers.

Once looking to be on the rise towards Cooperstown, Schilling finished with 45% of the vote for the Hall of Fame after receiving over 50% last year. Players need 75% to make the Hall.

Being the character he is, many such as myself jumped onto Schilling’s Twitter page for some instant reaction.

First, Schilling offered his congratulations to Tim Raines, Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez, and his former teammate Jeff Bagwell.

No, what’s wrong is allowing them to make this news rather than talking about Bagwell, Raines and Pudge. It’s their day, period. https://t.co/VOyVdFmIpe — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 18, 2017

In 1991 a teammate of mine hit an upper deck HR in old Pittsburgh stadium. Today he enters the Hall of Fame, Congrats Jef Bagwell, AND? The — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 18, 2017

2nd greatest leadoff man ever in @TimRaines30 as well as the best defensive catcher I ever saw @Pudge_Rodriguez Well deserved Gentleman! — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 18, 2017

Schilling then responded to those asking if he was upset about his ballot percentage dropping by double-digits, saying he was “not even remotely” mad.

“If you truly stand for your beliefs there will be pain.” I’m good. Rings? Check. Trophies? Check. Memories? Check. https://t.co/VOyVdFmIpe — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 18, 2017

Through 20 seasons in the big leagues, Schilling accumulated 216 wins, 3,116 strikeouts, and six all-star appearances. He was the runner-up for the Cy Young three times, twice to teammate Randy Johnson, and once to Roger Clemens. Schilling won the World Series with both Arizona and Boston.

