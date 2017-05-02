Report: Cubs’ World Series trophy damaged at Theo Epstein’s charity concert

The Chicago Cubs' World Series trophy may have been damaged at a benefit concert held by Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein on Saturday night, according to Mark Shanahan of The Boston Globe.

Epstein's Foundation to be Named Later held its annual Hot Stove Cool Music concert with Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder headlining the night. Vedder and Epstein are close friends. Epstein is seen playing the guitar in a video captured by a fan in attendance.

As Vedder was playing, the Cubs' 2016 World Series trophy and the Boston Red Sox's 2004 World Series trophy were passed around the crowed during Vedder's final song.

Passing the trophies around #maybethatwasntagoodidea #chicagocubs #bostonredsox #hotstovecoolmusic #eddievedder A post shared by B.L (@somebodyisalwayswatching) on Apr 29, 2017 at 11:30pm PDT

The trophy, also known as the Commissioner's Trophy, has 30 flags for every major league team but a few of those flags snapped off while the Cubs' trophy was being passed through the crowd, according to The Globe.

The trophy was repaired in time to be displayed with fans that donated to the Red Sox Foundation and Chicago Cubs Charities.

