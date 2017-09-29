Cubs setting up for playoffs in series vs. Reds (Sep 29, 2017)

CHICAGO — With the National League Central title now secure, the immediate pressure is off as the Chicago Cubs look to the postseason while concluding the regular season with three weekend home games against the Cincinnati Reds.

First up is figuring out the playoff rotation as well as locking down a postseason roster.

To that end, the Reds series, which opens on Friday at Wrigley Field, represents a chance for reserves and pitchers on the bubble to make a last-ditch case for inclusion.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Thursday that he has not settled on a rotation as he ponders the best-of-five NL Division Series, which opens on Oct. 6 in Washington against the Nationals.

A four-man starting staff seems the likely scenario.

“There’s a lot to consider,” Maddon said this week. “You saw Jonny Lester pitch better. You saw Jake Arrieta (on Tuesday) and where he’s at physically right now. You’ve got (right-hander John) Lackey (who allowed one run over six innings on Wednesday in the 5-1 division clincher at St. Louis).”

Arrieta is scheduled to start Sunday in the regular-season finale amid concern about lingering effects of a hamstring strain sustained on Sept. 4.

Right-hander Kyle Hendricks appears likely to land somewhere among the four starters after he pitched five shutout innings, allowed four hits and struck out nine on Thursday in Chicago’s 2-1, 11-inning victory over the Cardinals.

Also prominently in the mix is the Friday starter, left-hander Jose Quintana (11-11, 4.06 ERA overall), who pitched a shutout Sunday in a 5-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Reds (67-92) will start right-hander Robert Stephenson (5-6, 4.86 ERA) in the series opener.

The Cubs (90-69) have won four of their past five games while the Reds have lost eight of nine.

Stephenson, one of four rookies currently in the Cincinnati rotation, makes his 25th appearance and 11th start of the season.

He is 5-2 with a 2.87 ERA in his past seven starts, and he made four quality starts between Aug. 19 and Sept. 5. He took the loss Saturday in a 5-0 setback to the Boston Red Sox after allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits over six innings.

“Stephenson has shown a great deal of improvement,” Reds manager Bryan Price said earlier this month. “We’ve got some good, consistent performances. It’s what we’ve been looking for: guys coming in, attacking the zone, letting the defense work.”

Stephenson is 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA in four appearances, all in relief, against the Cubs this season. He has made two career starts against Chicago, both in 2016, and he went 0-1 with a 7.04 ERA in those outings.

Quintana was spectacular in his latest start. He allowed three hits, walked one and struck out 10 to secure his second career shutout.

He improved to 7-3 with a 3.50 ERA since joining the Cubs following a trade with the White Sox. He is 2-0 with a 1.63 ERA with four walks and 31 strikeouts in four September starts.

“Games like that can be career-altering for a pitcher,” Maddon said. “When you pitch a complete-game shutout on the road, under these circumstances, that definitely does something for your interior (confidence).”

Quintana’s only career start against the Reds came earlier this season when he allowed four hits and two runs (one earned) in five innings and picked up a victory on Aug. 14.

When the Cubs clinched their second straight NL Central crown this week, they became the first defending World Series champion to win their division the following year since the 2009 Philadelphia Phillies.