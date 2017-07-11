Cubs’ Hendricks pitches 3 1/3 innings in rehab appearance

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks gave up one run in 3 1/3 innings Monday while making a rehabilitation appearance in the Double-A Southern League for the Tennessee Smokies.

”From here we’re going to look at how it responds tomorrow and go from there,” Hendricks said. ”There’s either going to be one more rehab or not, I’m not sure.”

”I’ve got to go talk to the front-office guys and Boz (Cubs pitching coach Chris Bosio) back in Chicago, but the first step is how it’s going to respond tomorrow,” he said.

Hendricks said his finger felt fine after the game.

Hendricks, who led the majors with a 2.13 ERA for the World Series champions, has been on the disabled list since June 5 with tendinitis in his right hand.

”Middle finger, kind of like the middle part of it,” Hendricks said of his injury. ”There was kind of a shooting pain down there, so it took some time, about two weeks off, to get the pain out of there first. I didn’t start throwing back again for about two weeks,” he said.

Hendricks said this was his first time throwing to live hitters since going on the disabled list, though he had thrown ”two or three” bullpen sessions.

Hendricks threw 45 pitches, including 27 strikes. He struck out two and allowed two hits and one walk against the Montgomery Biscuits, a Tampa Bay affiliate.

”Honestly, I got exactly what I want out of it, I think,” Hendricks said.