Cubs celebrate with President Obama (Video)

The Chicago Cubs made a visit to the White House to celebrate their World Series title just a few days before President Obama leaves office.

Monday afternoon was a special moment for the Chicago Cubs and President Barack Obama. As the President prepares to leave office at the end of the week, he was able to fit in one last visit from a championship sports team, and this one was special. Obama’s love for all things sporting in his home city of Chicago is well documented. Even if the Commander in Chief is a fan of the White Sox rather than the Cubs, this ceremony still had a special meaning for him.

“Throughout our history, sports has had this power to bring us together even when the country is divided,” Obama said as he honored the team his wife grew up rooting for.

The White House’s official Twitter account recorded the ceremony, and has saved it for those who were unable to watch live.

“Among Sox fans, I am the @Cubs #1 fan.” —@POTUS welcomes the 2016 World Series champs to the White House. https://t.co/tSLVIlrBfj — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 16, 2017

It was a star-studded even in Washington, with Cubs icons as well as a few other celebrities in attendance. Legendary singer and Cubs fan Jimmy Buffett was even in attendance. Several Cubs players from the World Series team who have signed elsewhere this offseason, including Dexter Fowler, were also in attendance.

Hall of Fame Cubs Ryne Sandberg, Billy Williams and Fergie Jenkins. https://t.co/s3w6bmRMMC pic.twitter.com/zWLZuBJN1s — Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) January 16, 2017

The Cubs presented President Obama with a number-44 jersey, a 44 from the historic Wrigley Field scoreboard, a lifetime pass to Wrigley Field, and the team’s popular W flag that is flown after wins.

Throughout the event, it was evident that Obama was relishing his last chance to welcome a championship team to the White House. He joked with Theo Epstein about becoming the chairperson of the Democratic National Party. In turn, Epstein pardoned the President for being a Sox fan. After some light remarks, Epstein got serious and thanked the President for the dignity and integrity with which he served the United States over the past eight years.

Always an outstanding quote, Cubs manager Joe Maddon (who was pleased to be called “cool” by the President) spoke at length with the media after the conclusion of the ceremony.

This meeting between the Chicago Cubs and the sitting President of the United States, 108 years in the making, did not disappoint. Over his eight years in office, President Obama had many chances to meet with championship teams, but it is the last meeting that will go down as the most memorable for many reasons. So you at Wrigley, Mr. President.

This article originally appeared on