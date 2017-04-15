Cubs’ Arrieta aims to continue fast start vs. Pirates (Apr 15, 2017)

CHICAGO — It will be an established veteran against a rising rookie as the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates meet in the middle game of a weekend series on Saturday at Wrigley Field.

Jake Arrieta, one of the National League’s top pitchers and a 2015 Cy Young Award winner, makes his 101st career start for Chicago and seeks a 3-0 beginning to the season.

The Pirates counter with right-hander Tyler Glasnow (0-1), who makes his second start after being rocked in his season debut on Monday.

Pittsburgh looks to build on Friday’s 4-2 victory over the Cubs that snapped a six-game Wrigley Field losing streak.

Arrieta, now 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA, has relied less on his fastball in the season’s early stages, leading to concerns that his velocity may have diminished.

“Everybody wants to talk about this,” he told reporters earlier this week. “There are FanGraphs articles. I don’t care about that. I know that kind of stuff can come and go from time to time. There were periods last year where I was at the same spot I am right now.”

Arrieta picked up his second victory of 2017 last Sunday with a three-run, seven-inning effort in the Cubs’ 7-4 triumph at Milwaukee.

Arrieta joined the Cubs midway through 2013. During his tenure, Arrieta has also produced a 2.52 ERA (third lowest by any Cubs pitcher through his first 100 since 1913), 646 strikeouts (third most) and 56 wins (second most).

Glasnow, meanwhile, eyes a better performance than he had on Monday after giving up five runs on four hits and walking four over 1 2/3 innings as the Pirates went on to a 7-1 loss to the Reds.

The 23-year-old rookie went 1-1 in six official spring training games. He was named the top pitching prospect in the Triple-A International League twice in the last three years, including 2016 when he went 8-3 with a 1.87 ERA.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle looks for some increased offense this weekend with the move of Josh Harrison to the lead-off spot.

“I don’t know specifically if one man in the lead-off spot will help us drive in runners when they’re in scoring position,” he said. “However, who knows? Give it a shot. … (Harrison) always gives us some energy, and we’ll see if we can capitalize on that.”

The Cubs have dominated the Pirates in recent Wrigley Field meetings, going 8-1 and outscoring Pittsburgh 55-28 in 2016.

Until Friday, the Pirates had lost six straight in Chicago and nine of their last 10 at Wrigley Field after winning three straight in 2015.

The Cubs will be without right-handed reliever Carl Edwards Jr. this weekend after he was placed on the bereavement list on Friday. Edwards had thrown five scoreless outings over 4 2/3 innings, allowing just one hit, walking three and striking out four.

Chicago activated left-hander Brian Duensing off the 10-day disabled list (lower back tightness) in his place.

