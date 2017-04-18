Cubs activate Edwards, place La Stella on bereavement list

CHICAGO (AP) Right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. was activated from the bereavement list by the Chicago Cubs ahead of Monday night’s series opener against Milwaukee.

Edwards has pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings in five appearances, allowing one hit, walking three and striking out four. He was placed on the bereavement list on Friday and missed three games.

Chicago cleared a roster spot by placing infielder Tommy La Stella on the bereavement list. La Stella is 1 for 4 with an RBI double and two walks in six games.

