Could White Sox Trade David Robertson to Toronto Blue Jays?

Blue Jays rumored to have engaged in trade talks with White Sox for David Robertson. The White Sox closer is an attractive trade candidate.

The Chicago White Sox might not be done trading this offseason according to a recent rumor. David Robertson could be the next player traded. According to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe, the Toronto Blue Jays have engaged the White Sox in trade talks over Robertson.

Although the White Sox have been quiet on the trading front recently, they still have a number of veterans they could trade this offseason. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn hasn’t ruled out additional trades, and the team could continue stockpiling its improved farm system with another trade.

Robertson is still owed $25 million over the next two seasons, but he’s still an attractive trade candidate. Despite not being an elite closer, Robertson has saved 34 or more games in his two seasons on the south side.

The Blue Jays currently have Roberto Osuna and Jason Grilli has their two options for late-inning relief. Osuna saved 36 games for the Blue Jays last season, and should be their closer for this upcoming season. Grill appeared in 46 games for the Blue Jays after being traded from the Braves. He posted a 3.64 ERA for Toronto last season.

An addition of Robertson by the Blue Jays could help strengthen the back end of their bullpen. However with Osuna as their closer, Robertson would most likely be an option for the seventh or eighth inning. Robertson would be a very expensive option for late inning relief if he were traded to the Blue Jays.

A trade of Robertson to the Blue Jays doesn’t make much sense for Toronto, and they’re more than likely to not part with any of their top prospects. The White Sox would probably have to eat some of Robertson’s salary in a potential trade with Toronto. Hahn doesn’t need to trade Robertson, and he could perhaps wait until July to get a solid return for the closer.

