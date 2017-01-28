Colorado Rockies: Where Does Prospect Brendan Rodgers Fit?

The Colorado Rockies have no clear spot for prospect Brendan Rodgers on the big league club. This could change with a trade or letting some of their best players leave via free agency.

One of the best problems an MLB team can have is a surplus of talent. This allows them to let the two or more players battle it out for the starting gig. In the case of the Colorado Rockies, their excess talent is focused on top prospect Brendan Rodgers. Even allowing him the opportunity to compete for a starting job with the team will be tough, as he remains unlikely to join the big league club until at least 2018.

The Rockies seem to know how to pick a talented shortstop. Years of Troy Tulowitzki at the position ended in 2015 when he was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays. It opened up the transition to Trevor Story and his 2016 power display.

Up the middle, the Rockies couldn’t look much better. DJ LeMahieu is a Gold Glove fielder who in 2016 won a batting title. Paired with Story’s home run abilities, there’s no reason to change a thing.

However, Rodgers could be better. Nobody will know for sure until he gets a chance to crack the big leagues and fight MLB pitchers from the plate. As one of the top prospects in all of baseball, Rodgers is on the fast track to the Rockies.

Last year, Rodgers hit very well with Class A Asheville. In 491 plate appearances he knocked 19 home runs and drove in 73. Not done yet, the 19-year-old slashed .281/.342/.480 for the year.

Rodgers has a great shot at starting 2017 in Double-A. After what he did last year, he deserves to graduate to the next level. Wherever he goes, the Rockies may need to decide in advance where he plays.

Looking at the bigger picture is the way the Rockies can go about this. If we assume Rodgers is not traded for pitching talent, the next available spot for him on the infield comes when LeMahieu reaches free agency after the 2018 season. This is perfect timing, but not necessarily the smartest move. LeMahieu is getting better. Letting him walk in favor of an untested rookie like Rodgers is dangerous.

Keeping that in mind, shortstop will not open up anytime soon. Story hasn’t even reached arbitration as the 2016 season was his first in the big leagues. It’s hardly worth mentioning third base, as the Rockies would make a historic blunder by letting Nolan Arenado leave.

One possibility is that either Rodgers or Story becomes the Rockies’ first baseman. In 2017, the position will belong to Ian Desmond. In the years that follow, Desmond may move back into the outfield. Carlos Gonzalez is a free agent after 2017 and the club option for Gerardo Parra is unlikely to get picked up for the 2019 campaign. They could always move Charlie Blackmon as well or allow him to leave in free agency the same time as LeMahieu.

The Rockies appear to have several ways they can fit Rodgers into the lineup. Unfortunately, all involve letting another talented player go. This is the business of baseball. No decision is easy. The important thing is the Rockies must choose who the right player to move on from will be and at the right time.

Rodgers does appear to have a future with the Rockies. Still unknown is when, at which position, and with which teammates it will be.

