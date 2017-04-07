Colorado Rockies: Veteran Bullpen is Linchpin of 2017 Success

The Colorado Rockies’ veteran back of the bullpen will decide whether or not the team is a Championship contender this year.

It’s no coincidence the Rockies went out and signed veteran relievers Mike Dunn and Greg Holland last offseason. Holland paired alongside Adam Ottavino and Jake McGee makes manager Bud Black‘s end-of-game decision making much easier. Dunn is a solid middle inning choice who can eat up 50 to 60 innings a year and deliver solid results. Holland was a shutdown closer before undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2015. If he’s healthy, he’ll be the anchor the Rockies bullpen needs to make a championship run.

Consistency

It’s taken nearly a quarter century for the Rockies to put together a formidable bullpen like their 2017 staff. Now that Holland and Dunn are in the mix, Black has a slew of talent to construct a consistent relief line to the ninth.

Chris Rusin, a converted starter, has had problems on short rest. Last season, Rusin recorded a 1.6 WHIP on three days of rest or fewer. Opposing batters hit .344/.563/.945 with a .450 BABIP and a 167 OPS+ when he’s on short rest as well. Black said during spring training Rusin was competing for a starting role, but it seems his services would be better suited in the ‘pen.

Rusin threw 84.1 innings in 2016 with seven starts and 22 appearances in relief. Adding Dunn, who threw 42 innings, should decrease the workload in the bullpen by a large margin. This allows Black to use two talented pitchers in situation specific roles that play to the strengths of each player.

A model to follow

Holland dominates batters on both sides of the plate equally. Righties are slashing .209/.299/.575 while lefties are at .195/.295/.578. In his days with Kansas City, Holland consistently recorded 11+ K/9, reaching a height of 13.8 in 2014.

The Rockies are hoping the veteran closer will share some of his trade secrets with their little-known reliever Adam Ottavino, who’s struggled mightily with left-handed batters. Over his career, lefties have an OPS of .844 against Ottovino and have struck out at a rate of just 7.22 per nine compared to 10.31 per nine against righties. In the early goings of 2017, Ottavino has faced two left-handed batters. One of them took him deep (Kirk Nieuwenhuis) while he retired switch-hitter Jonathan Villar on a groundout.

In an injury shortened 2016 campaign, Ottavino showed signs of being a lockdown pitcher. He held opponents to a .184/.276/.528 slash line with a 2.67 ERA. Ottavino quietly recorded an 11.9 K/9 and a 0.926 WHIP as well.

Rockies’ Front Office personnel have done well constructing a starting rotation with high-ceiling, strong fastball talent like Jon Gray and Antonio Senzatela. However, these attributes are more commonly found in modern bullpens, not starting-5’s.

In 2016, Rockies’ relievers posted an abysmal -5.82 WPA and -6.74 Clutch rating. Opposing batters recorded a .320 BABIP and produced a run nearly 33 percent of the time. Frankly, the crew couldn’t keep the Blake Street Bombers competitive.

On paper, this season should be different in the Mile High City. But, reality often stands in stark contrast to such analyses. Rockies faithful shouldn’t be holding their breath about the stash of seasoned veterans in their bullpen, but no amount of experience has ever guaranteed an outcome.

