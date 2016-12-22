Colorado Rockies: Thursday’s News and Rumors Update

As we get ever closer to the end of the year, let’s take a look at some of the news and notes surrounding the Colorado Rockies … and today some of their prospects as well.

It’s the season of giving

Our friends at Purple Row came across a great endeavor by Colorado prospects Brendan Rodgers and Forrest Wall to help those in need. The duo was part of a core group that raised more than $4,000 with a whiffle ball game in Florida. The proceeds went to help Brethren Reaching Out, an Orlando-area non-profit organization with Christian beliefs.

It’s a great article that’s perfect for this time of year when we’re hopefully all thinking about helping our fellow man (and woman and child). You can read it by clicking here.

Another article linking Trumbo and the Rockies

Another day, another article saying the Colorado Rockies will get Mark Trumbo before the offseason is done.

In MLB.com’s article on the top 10 remaining free agents that was posted on Thursday morning, Trumbo was listed as the fifth-best free agent still on the market. While the article mentions that the Baltimore Orioles haven’t completely closed the door on bringing back Trumbo, it’s certainly not as open as it used to be.

So with that in mind, the article’s author says that his best “educated guess” is that Trumbo will end up with the Rockies. Hey, it’s anybody’s guess what will happen with last year’s MLB home run leader and it’s certainly possible that Colorado is still a landing spot for him. Now that would be a holiday present of massive proportions.

New coaching staff

We’ve been waiting for the Rockies to unveil their new coaching staff and that happened on Thursday morning (you can see it here). We knew some of the folks who would be back (like Stu Cole and Darren Holmes) but there are definitely some fresh faces on the list.

Personally, (as a member of the media) I’ve worked with Duane Espy and Ron Gideon during their days of managing at Double-A Tulsa. I was glad to see them on board with the Rockies in their new roles. They’ve both been instrumental in the careers of many professional players, including Nolan Arenado, who played in Tulsa under Espy in 2012.

Want to know what was thought about Nolan during his days in Tulsa? Want to read the thoughts on Jon Gray and Trevor Story during their Double-A days as well? We have that in the article above.

