Colorado Rockies: The 5 Most-Read Articles of 2016

As 2016 comes to a close, it’s been quite a year for the Colorado Rockies. There’s a new manager in the dugout (Bud Black), a new Silver Slugger roaming the outfield (Charlie Blackmon), a new force at shortstop (Trevor Story) and now what the Rockies hope is the missing piece of the offensive puzzle at first base (Ian Desmond). And, while some things are new or different, some things don’t change, like the Rockies having the best all-around third baseman in all of baseball (Nolan Arenado).

While the Colorado record was still below .500 in 2016, there were plenty of signs of optimism in the field and on the mound, where Jon Gray and Tyler Chatwood had record-setting seasons.

At Rox Pile, we were fortunate and happy to cover all of the highs (and even the lows) for the team in 2016. We’re already looking ahead to what could be a magical postseason run in 2017. However, let’s look back at last year one last time before the clocks strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve.

We went back through the vault to discover the five articles that you, our faithful readers, couldn’t get enough of in 2016. We’ve listed below the five most-read articles of the year. If you missed them, this is your chance to catch up. If you read them when they first came out, this is your chance to reflect back on some of the amazing moments of the past year.

5. Counting down the top 5 shortstops in Colorado history (click here to read it)

James Keating looked at every position on the diamond for his expansive look at who were the best players in Colorado history. Some of the names on each of the list may surprise you. If you want to see who are the top 5 left-handers, third basemen, or right fielders, you can find all of his articles by clicking here.

4. Do the Rockies Need Another Quality Starter? (click here to read it)

With a rotation that includes Gray, Chatwood, Chad Bettis and Tyler Anderson, do the Rockies need another starter? With all of the trade rumors that have been swirling around, it seems that way. However, looking at the stats, Colorado’s foursome mentioned above was pretty solid in 2016.

3. Jon Gray’s Future and Money Matters with the Rockies (click here to read it)

Speaking of Gray, one article predicted that he won’t be with Colorado for his entire career. It opened up the question of will Colorado pay its big-name players to stay when the time comes to negotiate. That not only includes Gray, but young stars (or stars in the making) like Arenado, Story and even David Dahl.

2. The Time is Right to Trade DJ LeMahieu (click here to read it)

If you want to stir up Rockies fans, apparently you just have to make the suggestion that you should trade last year’s batting champion. That’s what Nolan Lees did and people read … and reacted. What do you think? Before you answer, be sure to read his logic in the article.

1. Selecting Colorado’s All-Time 25-Man Roster (click here to read it)

If you think it was hard to pick the top five players at each position in Colorado history, try whittling that list down to just 25 names. We did and some of our selections may surprise you. Take a look and see what you think.

