Colorado Rockies Rumors: Update on Free Agent Greg Holland

Could the Colorado Rockies still be in the mix for free agent reliever Greg Holland? According to published reports, it’s very possible.

On Monday evening, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports tweeted that the Rockies “may be” one of three teams in the final mix for Holland’s services. The others are the Washington Nationals and a mystery team, Heyman says.

The Rockies and Holland were first linked together roughly three weeks ago when BSNDenver.com reported Colorado had offered a long-term deal to the right-hander who just turned 31. He has a career mark of 18-12 with a 2.42 ERA and 145 saves, all with the Kansas City Royals from 2010-2015.

Holland was an All-Star for the Royals in 2013 and 2014, totaling 93 saves during that span and holding his ERA until 1.50. During the 2014 postseason, Holland was virtually untouchable, posting a 0.82 ERA in 11 games, including three shutout innings in the World Series.

He last pitched for the Royals in 2015, posting a 3.83 ERA as he fought through pain from what is believed to be a torn ligament he suffered late in the summer. Holland underwent Tommy John surgery in October of 2015 and was out for the 2016 season.

Holland would be a boost for Colorado’s bullpen, which has only signed left-hander Mike Dunn in the offseason in an effort to strengthen one of the team’s biggest weaknesses from 2016.

If the Rockies are indeed in the mix for Holland, it will be some time before they know a final answer. Heyman also tweeted that Holland is in the Dominican Republic, attending the funeral of Royals teammate Yordano Ventura, who was killed in a car accident on Saturday night.

