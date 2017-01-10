Colorado Rockies Rumors: Orioles Back Away from Mark Trumbo?

It appears that talks between free agent slugger Mark Trumbo and the Baltimore Orioles aren’t going anywhere. Is that a good sign for the Colorado Rockies, a team that has been linked to Trumbo for weeks now?

According to Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com, all is quiet on both fronts with Baltimore and Trumbo, meaning the Orioles could be less and less likely to sign last year’s Major League Baseball home run leader.

“There’s been no movement toward a deal with free agent outfielder Mark Trumbo and it’s becoming less likely that the Orioles will re-sign him,” Kubatko said in his article. “Their interest hasn’t disappeared, but previous talks went nowhere and there hasn’t been renewed dialogue to leave either side encouraged.”

If Baltimore doesn’t re-sign Trumbo, the Rockies are certainly a team in the discussion for his services. They seem to be the only National League team still linked to Trumbo, while the Oakland A’s, Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners have all been mentioned in the past as teams interested in a hitter who smashed 47 homers last season.

The Orioles and Trumbo were talking a contract reportedly in the neighborhood of four years and $52 to $55 million before it was pulled off the table by Baltimore in mid-December.

The big question is this: If Baltimore fades into the background for Trumbo’s services, would the Rockies make a run at him? Since signing Ian Desmond to a five-year, $70 million deal, Colorado general manager Jeff Bridich and others have been adamant that Desmond was signed to play first base for the Rockies. Would Colorado offer another big contract to a first baseman when they insist they already have their plans in place in the infield?

Also, would Colorado spend more money on offense when the bullpen is still in need of some additional pieces? Other than signing southpaw Mike Dunn to a three-year, $19 million deal, the Rockies haven’t brought anyone new on board to help a bullpen that ended 2016 last in Major League Baseball with a 5.13 ERA.

