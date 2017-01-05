Colorado Rockies Rumors: Jose Abreu and More Pitching

We discussed in this article just after the start of 2017 about how the Colorado Rockies could still be a home for right-handed reliever Neftali Feliz. It appears that Feliz may not be the only right-hander who could potentially find a home in the Colorado bullpen.

In MLB.com’s article on Thursday morning, the Rockies were identified as one of 10 Major League teams who could still make some major moves in January or beyond. Six right-handers were mentioned in the article as potential targets for the Rockies, with Feliz among them.

Another interesting name on the list is San Francisco reliever Sergio Romo, who has compiled a 32-26 record with a 2.58 ERA in nine seasons with the Giants. He also has 84 saves and 142 holds. In his career, opponents are hitting .205 against him and he has logged a 0.96 WHIP.

Home runs have been a recent concern with Romo. In 2014, he surrendered a career-high nine homers. In the two seasons since then, he’s dished up only eight. But that stat may be a bit misleading as he appeared in just 40 games last season while battling through an elbow injury.

Joining Romo and Feliz on the list is Trevor Cahill, who had a 4-4 mark and 2.74 ERA in 50 games last season for the Chicago Cubs. The former second-round draft pick has flourished in Chicago posting a 2.12 ERA in his 11 games with the Cubs in 2015. However, his career ERA stands at 4.05.

The article, of course, also mentioned that the Rockies may be interested in acquiring a first baseman.

Speaking of that rumor, an article published on Wednesday by CallToThePen.com links the Rockies as a potential destination for first baseman Jose Abreu. So what will it take to land Abreu? The article says, “One of Raimel Tapia, German Marquez or Ryan McMahon, along with a lower-level prospect should be enough to attain the Cuban slugger.”

What do you think? Is that too much to offer to the Chicago White Sox in the hopes of landing Abreu? Let us know in the comments box below.

