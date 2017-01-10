Colorado Rockies Rumors: Joe Blanton Contacted by Team

It appears the Colorado Rockies may not be done with their bullpen rebuild for the 2017 season. There are feelers out there to see if and how the Rockies can bring a veteran presence to the bullpen.

Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post tweeted out earlier on Tuesday that, per Colorado general manager Jeff Bridich, the bullpen remains the priority for the Rockies in the offseason. He also mentioned that Greg Holland and Joe Blanton had been contacted by Denver to see about their services.

We reported on Holland in this article. Blanton, however, is a newer development. While the Rockies are certainly very familiar with the 36-year-old right-hander after seeing him last season with the Dodgers, there is a lot that Blanton can bring to the Rockies.

First and foremost, he’s had a pretty impressive couple of years in the National League with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2015 and Dodgers last season. He put together a 5-0 mark and 1.57 ERA with Pittsburgh in 2015 and followed that up with a 7-2 record and 2.48 ERA last year. During those two seasons, he struck out 119 batters while walking just 35 in 114.1 innings.

He also has plenty of postseason experience, including against the Rockies in the 2009 National League playoffs as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies. He was a key part of the Dodgers moving past the Washington Nationals in last season’s NLDS, appearing in four games and allowing just one hit over five innings. He was roughed up against the Cubs in the NLCS, however, sporting a 21.00 ERA in three innings spanning three games.

While Saunders did report the news, he was also quick to remind Colorado fans and followers that the Rockies are just one team who are vying to have Holland and Blanton on their rosters.

On other fronts, Saunders also tweeted that the Alexi Amarista signing should become official soon as he is scheduled for a physical this week.

Additionally, Saunders said that Bridich and Colorado were keeping an eye on developments with Mark Trumbo. However, the bullpen is the priority rather than trying to land additional power at first base.

