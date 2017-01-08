Colorado Rockies Rumors: Carlos Gonzalez Contract Update

Even though his name has been linked to some rumors of trade possibilities during the offseason (and even the last two seasons at the trading deadline), the Colorado Rockies seem intent on trying to keep Carlos Gonzalez patrolling the outfield at Coors Field for the foreseeable future.

Jim Bowden of ESPN.com reported earlier today that Colorado general manager Jeff Bridich is hoping to sign Gonzalez to an extension and, according to Bowden, “the feeling is apparently mutual.”

There has been talk about a possible contract extension for much of the offseason. However, the sides “are still far apart on a deal but they’re working on it,” Bowden reported.

Near the end of last season, Gonzalez expressed to Mark Kiszla of The Denver Post that he would be interested in staying in Denver and being a part of the talented roster that could well make a run at the postseason in 2017 and beyond.

“If you would have asked me early in the year, I would have told you I’m going to wait until I hit free agency and see what’s out there,” Gonzalez told Kiszla in the article. “But this is a good team. It’s a different feeling. Now I see how guys react in tough situations. We understand we can win. That’s huge for any team, when you trust and believe you can win. It’s not like, ‘Oh, we’re going to play the Dodgers, we’re going to get our butts kicked.’ Now we know we can win against anybody.”

CarGo has been a part of the Rockies since the 2009 season and has logged a .295 average with 197 homers and 628 RBI. He has amassed three Gold Gloves, three All-Star appearances and two Silver Sluggers. He also finished third in the National League MVP discussion in 2010 after putting together a .336 average with 34 homers and 117 RBI.

