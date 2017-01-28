Colorado Rockies Officially Ink Greg Holland, DFA Eddie Butler

The Colorado Rockies have officially begun the Greg Holland era at Coors Field.

On Saturday, the Rockies unveiled that they had agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the free agent right-handed relief pitcher. The contract includes a conditional option.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Holland, the Rockies have designated right-hander Eddie Butler for assignment.

The 31-year-old Holland played parts of six seasons with the Kansas City Royals (2010-15), going 18-12 with 145 saves and a 2.42 ERA (allowing 86 earned run in 319.2 innings pitched), 125 walks and 430 strikeouts.

He did not play in 2016 after receiving Tommy John surgery following the 2015 regular season. In his most recent season in 2015, he went 3-2 with 32 saves, a 3.83 ERA (44.2 IP, 19 ER), 26 walks and 49 strikeouts.

An All-Star in 2013 and 2014, Holland’s best season with Kansas City came in 2013 as he went 2-1 with a career-high 47 saves (ranked second in the American League), a 1.21 ERA (surrending nine earned runs in 67.0 innings pitched), 18 walks and 103 strikeouts in a career-high 68 relief appearances.

Originally drafted by the Royals in the 10th round of the 2007 First-Year Player Draft out of Western Carolina University, the Marion, N.C. native appeared in 11 postseason games in 2014, recording seven saves and a 0.82 ERA (one earned run in 11.0 innings pitched) with five walks and 15 strikeouts.

Holland’s arrival potentially means the end of Butler’s roller coaster ride with the Rockies. The 25-year-old pitcher went 2-5 with a 7.17 ERA (giving up 51 earned runs in 64.0 innings pitched), 21 walks and 47 strikeouts across 17 appearances with nine starts in 2016.

In parts of three seasons with the Rockies, he is 6-16 with a 6.50 ERA (159.1 IP, 115 ER), 70 walks and 94 strikeouts.

