Colorado Rockies News: Hall of Fame Picks and Mark Trumbo

While there’s plenty of disappointment still about Larry Walker not getting into the Hall of Fame during yesterday’s voting, there are a couple of articles that Colorado Rockies fans shouldn’t miss about Cooperstown.

By the way, as a side note, we still think PEDs are a worse offense than playing at Coors Field. You can read our thoughts here about that.

So what about Larry Walker and Todd Helton and every other member of the Colorado Rockies who is going to be up for induction into the Hall of Fame sometime in the future? There’s an interesting article on ESPN.com predicting when players will be inducted into baseball immortality in votes between now and 2045.

Yep, that’s a lifetime away … but it’s still interesting to get a feel for where players may go in … and if the Rockies will finally be represented in Cooperstown.

The article predicts that Walker will have to wait until 2027 to go into Cooperstown. That would make him the first Colorado player inducted into the Hall of Fame.

But wait, you ask. Isn’t Todd Helton eligible for the Hall in 2019? Why yes he is … but that doesn’t mean he’s going to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Despite the worthy numbers, the article predicts that Helton won’t get into the Cooperstown before 2045. He’s nowhere on the list while players such as Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Madison Bumgarner and Buster Posey are. Go figure.

So what’s the good news? The article predicts Nolan Arenado to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2041. Make your travel plans now.

Pudge and the Rockies Connection

While Walker didn’t make the Hall of Fame yesterday, catcher Ivan Rodriguez did. An interesting article on ESPN talks about “the 24 hours that defined” his career. Part of that 24 hours came when he signed on with the Florida Marlins in his early 30s.

Why was he able to sign with the Marlins? Partly because Florida had traded catcher Charles Johnson (among others) to the Rockies in exchange for Juan Pierre. It was also a trade that sent Mike Hampton eventually from Denver to Atlanta.

Pudge was able to win a World Championship with the Marlins that year, his only title in his only year with Florida.

Want your voice heard? Join the Rox Pile team!

Trumbo Is Back with the Birds

Colorado’s flirtation with Mark Trumbo is apparently over. Reports have Trumbo re-signing with Baltimore on a three-year deal for less than $40 million. That’s a steep decline over Trumbo’s original demands.

For the Rockies, it means that Ian Desmond, who has been said to be Colorado’s first baseman ever since he came on with the team in December, is almost certainly really going to be Colorado’s first baseman. Let the rumor mill officially slow down.

This article originally appeared on