Colorado Rockies: Monday’s News and Rumors Roundup

The presents may have been unwrapped and Santa may be starting his vacation on the beaches of Akumal, but there are still a few things lingering about the holidays. Family may still be in town and things may be a little quiet at work (if you work this week outside of retail). So what can you do to help pass the final moments of 2016? How about reading the latest installment of news and rumors surrounding the Colorado Rockies? Luckily, we have that for you below.

A possible new catcher for the Rockies?

From everything we’ve heard, Colorado is quite pleased to have Tom Murphy and Tony Wolters handling duties behind the plate in 2017. However, another suggestion has been made where the Rockies could potentially “upgrade” at this position … and it once again involves the Baltimore Orioles.

The Rockies and Orioles have been linked together plenty this offseason, with the chase for Mark Trumbo and the talk that Boone Logan or Nick Hundley might end up in Balitmore. We even discussed how Colorado could trade for Baltimore closer Zach Britton in this article. The latest connection between the two teams is a rumor that signing Orioles catcher Matt Wieters would be the thing that “could push the team into the playoffs.”

Baltimore appears to be moving on from Wieters, who has played eight seasons for the Orioles. One of the reasons is that he struggled at the plate last season, hitting just .243.

Would Wieters look good in purple pinstripes? Sure … but most coveted free agents would. It’s still an interesting thought but we don’t see it going any further than that. After all, Wieters is 30 and the Rockies are happy with the young talent they’ve put together in Murphy and Wolters.

Trevor keeps making Hi-Story

One of the things that excites Rockies fans the most heading into the 2017 season is the return of Trevor Story from a thumb injury that cost him the final two months of his rookie campaign.

Story’s explosion onto the Major League scene, as well as his 27 homers and 72 RBI, were recently named as one of the top stories of the 2016 MLB season. Thomas Harding of MLB.com recapped the history-making season for Story in this article.

Harding also took some time in between his Christmas shopping to answer questions about Colorado’s crowded outfield, the future of Ryan McMahon and more in his most recent mailbag. You can check it out here.

