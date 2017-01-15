Colorado Rockies: Is Their Future the Brightest in Denver?

Yesterday, we tackled the subject of whether the Colorado Rockies made a better hire for their head coaching position than the Denver Broncos. You can read that story here. Today, we’ll dive into another quick poll that not only included the Rockies and Broncos, but also the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche as well.

Again, while no means scientific, we think the answers to these two polls is a good barometer for the current feelings of Denver sports fans.

It’s an interesting time in Denver. The Avalanche and Nuggets are both struggling while the Broncos seem to be building a new identity behind the hiring of Joseph and rebuilding of the coaching staff. Meanwhile, the Rockies are preparing for their first spring training under the watchful eye of new manager Bud Black and several publications are predicting this to be a breakout year for the Rockies and their young core of talent.

With all of that in mind, we asked a simple question in our Twitter poll … Over the next five years, which Denver team do you think has the best chance of continued success? We gave four choices in alphabetical order: Avalanche, Broncos, Nuggets and Rockies. Apologies in advance to our friends with the Colorado Rapids and Colorado Mammoth.

So what did the Twitter universe say? In all, 57 votes were cast … and the Rockies were the runaway winners with 61 percent of the vote. The Broncos came in second at 37 percent while the Nuggets were third at 2 percent. The Avalanche didn’t earn a single vote in our poll. Ouch, tough times now and in the short-term future at the Pepsi Center it seems.

Looking ahead, two Super Bowl appearances in the last four seasons apparently wasn’t enough to overcome some of the uncertainty at the quarterback position and lack of experience for their new head coach. At least that’s what my friends who are Broncos fans keep telling me are the problems with “their team” right now.

Meanwhile, the Rockies have one of the best offensive lineups in baseball (Nolan Arenado, DJ LeMahieu, and Carlos Gonzalez are just a sampling of the firepower) and a rotation that could be one of the best in LoDo in recent years.

What do you think? Do the Rockies have the brightest future of all Denver sports teams? Did the Twitterverse get it right? Let us know your thoughts below.

This article originally appeared on