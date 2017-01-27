Colorado Rockies: Friday’s Roundup of News and Notes

As the Colorado Rockies Caravan continues its way across the Mountain time zone today with a stop in Albuquerque, we stop to take a look at the latest news and notes surrounding the team.

CarGo Representing Venezuela

In an Instragram post on Thursday, Rockies outfielder Carlos Gonzalez let his intentions be known that he would be representing his home country of Venezuela in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

Gonzalez made it clear that not only would he be representing his team in the WBC, but also dismissed some rumors that the Rockies weren’t giving him permission to play in the tournament.

Me dirijo a ustedes mis fanáticos para confirmarles que SÍ voy a jugar en el Clásico Mundial de Béisbol. Desde hace meses lo dije y lo mantengo, que representaré a mi país con mucho orgullo en esta competencia. No me molesta que se inventen noticias como la que se publicó hoy diciendo que los Rockies no me dieron permiso, ya estoy acostumbrado a que a veces algunos periodistas den informaciones falsas. Lo que me parece de mal gusto es que para dar veracidad a sus mentiras utilicen a mis familiares o allegados cuando nadie cercano a mi persona ha dicho tal cosa. Siempre que tenga algo que decir lo haré por mis redes, porque es el medio directo que tengo con ustedes mis fanáticos. Gracias por el apoyo y arriba las Águilas!!!! CAMPEONES A photo posted by Carlos Gonzalez (@cargo5) on Jan 25, 2017 at 6:55pm PST

Loosely translated, Gonzalez said in his Instagram post, “I am writing to you my fans to confirm that I am going to play in the World Baseball Classic. For months I said and I maintain it, that I will represent my country with great pride in this competition. It does not bother me to invent news like the one that was published today saying that the Rockies did not give me permission, I am already accustomed to that sometimes some journalists give false information. What seems to me in bad taste is that to give truthfulness to their lies use my relatives or relatives when nobody close to me has said such thing. Whenever I have something to say I will do it through my networks, because it is the direct means that I have with you my fans. Thanks for the support and above the Eagles!!!! CHAMPIONS”

Venezuela will play in Pool D and open pool play against Puerto Rico on Friday, March 10 in Mexico.

Sports Illustrated Not Big on Colorado’s Offseason

Exactly how was Colorado’s offseason? According to Sports Illustrated, it was “confusing.”

In this article, Sports Illustrated talks about the moves Colorado made in the offseason, most notably breaking down the inking of Ian Desmond to play first base and recent signee Greg Holland for the bullpen.

Overall, SI gives the Rockies a D+ for the offseason. Why?

“Desmond was the big-ticket signing, but it’s not clear if he qualifies as a big ticket. He is, at best, a good hitter with positional versatility, and while he should benefit from playing at Coors Field, he is not a superstar. The Rockies remain far behind both the Dodgers and Giants in the division, but adding Desmond and Holland doesn’t seem to be enough to make up last year’s 16-game deficit.”

