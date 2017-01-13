Colorado Rockies: Friday’s News and Rumors Roundup

We’re another day closer to the Colorado Rockies opening spring training. Between that and the fact that it’s the start of a long weekend, we’re hoping that’s enough to make you forget that it’s Friday the 13th.

With just a little over a month before pitchers and catchers report to spring training, let’s take a look at the latest news and rumors surrounding the Rockies.

Rockies sign Denorfia to a minor league deal

Let’s welcome another former San Diego Padre who knows new manager Bud Black to the Colorado Rockies organization!

Days after signing former Padre Alexi Amarista, the Rockies have signed outfielder Chris Denorfia to a minor league deal. The 36-year-old has logged time with Cincinnati, Oakland, San Diego (under Black), Seattle and the Chicago Cubs since breaking into the Majors during the 2005 season. Last year, he was in the San Francisco organization but never made it to the Giants.

A career .272 hitter, the right-handed Denorfia could provide veteran depth for the Rockies if he makes it to Coors Field this season.

Hartford Yard Goats name new manager

Jerry Weinstein has a busy 2017 ahead. Not only will he manage Israel in the upcoming World Baseball Classic but he’s also been named the new manager for Colorado’s Double-A squad in Hartford.

Weinstein has extensive experience with the Rockies, spending 11 seasons in the organization. He managed Colorado’s A-Level team in Modesto from 2007-2011.

“Jerry’s experience, leadership, and relationships make him a perfect fit as the Manager of the Yard Goats, and we are excited that he will be leading the charge in impacting both the Colorado Rockies Double-A players and staff as well as the Hartford community,” Rockies Senior Director of Player Development Zach Wilson said in a statement.

Trumbo’s price tag coming down?

Free agent slugger Mark Trumbo may have wished he had taken that original contract offering from the Baltimore Orioles.

Reports say that Trumbo is now willing to take a three-year deal in the $40-$50 million range. Reportedly, he originally rejected a deal for four years and between $52-$55 million.

Colorado is still listed as a potential landing spot for Trumbo. Could a lower price tag push the Rockies into making a deal?

