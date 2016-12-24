Colorado Rockies: Friday’s News and Rumor Roundup

So what’s happening with the Colorado Rockies on Friday as the second-to-last week of 2016 comes to a close? Let’s take a look.

Rockies sign Lee to minor league deal

The Rockies inked former Cleveland Indians pitcher C.C. Lee to a minor league deal on Friday. The 30-year-old right-hander, who pitched last season in Japan, pitched during three seasons from 2013-2015 with the Indians, posting a 1-1 mark with 4.50 ERA in 34 innings spanning 47 appearances.

His most active season with the Indians came in 2014 when he appeared in 37 games and struck out 26 batters in 28 innings.

Are the Orioles interested in Boone Logan?

When the Rockies signed left-hander Mike Dunn away from the Miami Marlins, it officially signaled the end of the Boone Logan era in Colorado. Now it appears the Baltimore Orioles may be the latest team interested in signing Logan.

Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com said in this article that the Orioles have “long coveted” Logan, seeing him often when Logan was pitching against them with the New York Yankees. Now Baltimore seemingly has a chance to bring him on board. But will price play a factor? Logan has been projected to make around $6 million per season.

The Orioles and Rockies seem to be linked together in several instances this offseason, most notably in the pursuit for free agent slugger Mark Trumbo. Additionally, it’s been rumored that Baltimore is bringing former Colorado catcher Nick Hundley on for depth behind the plate.

Worth your time

Thomas Harding of MLB.com always has some great articles. Today’s article on the relationship between Carlos Gonzalez and Edwin Rios is a good read and definitely worth your time. With all of the madness of the holiday season surrounding us, take a few minutes to read this feel-good story.

