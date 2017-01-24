Colorado Rockies: David Dahl’s Climb Through the Minors

David Dahl was selected 10th overall in the 2012 MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies. Six players drafted in the top 10 reached the Majors before Dahl, and three selected after have been to the All-Star Game. However, the first-round pick made the most of his time in the minors.

Dahl spent his first year after high school playing rookie ball for the Grand Junction Rockies. An impressive first season resulted in Pioneer League MVP honors and a promotion to Asheville at season’s end. A torn hamstring limited Dahl to just 10 games in 2013, but it sparked a sense of urgency as he continued to grow as player.

After two shortened seasons in the minors, Dahl spent the entire 2014 season between Single-A Asheville and Modesto. He proved to be patient and consistent at the plate, as well as an impressive glove in the field. He also showed a level of toughness and determination which was put to the test in his next stop along the way.

Five players drafted ahead of Dahl were contributing at the Major League level in 2015. While playing in a game for the Rockies Double-A affiliate, Dahl collided with a teammate in the outfield and ruptured his spleen. Instead of missing the majority of yet another season, he opted to remove his spleen in an attempt to get back on the field as soon as possible.

After another challenging season, Dahl was rewarded with an invitation to Spring Training as a non-roster invite. He began the 2016 season in Double-A, but quickly earned a promotion to Triple-A after just 76 games. In his final step before making it to the big leagues, Dahl recorded a ridiculous .484 batting average over 16 games.

On July 25, David Dahl made his debut for the Rockies and became a permanent fixture in the lineup. He went on to play in 63 games and recorded a .315 average. He also proved to be a consistent hitter and played with the same intensity that cost him a season and a spleen.

David Dahl’s time in the minors was anything but ideal, but it proved a necessary point. Not every player drafted early in the first round needs to take the “fast track” to the majors. Even more importantly, Dahl is still with the team that drafted him; which is not the case for the three players drafted ahead of him.

The Rockies took their time with the big-time prospect hoping he would turn in to a big-time player. It remains to be seen whether or not the plan will pay off, but the future looks bright for the former Oak Mountain High School star.

The future also looks bright for other Rockies prospects. Dahl’s trip through the minors serves as a reminder of the highs and lows any big league hopeful can expect.

