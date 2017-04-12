Rockies rookie plans to leave ball from his first MLB win at mother’s grave

Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela earned his first major-league win on Tuesday night, pitching seven strong innings in a 3-2 victory over the Padres. But it was a bittersweet accomplishment.

Senzatela, 22, returned to Venezuela last summer to spend time with his ailing mother, who died from cancer in August. When he travels back to Venezuela after the 2017 season, he will bring a special memento with him – a ball from his first big league win.

“I’m going to take it and give it to my mom,” Senzatela said, via MLB.com. “In her tomb.”

That’s a pretty heart-wrenching moment for the rookie. But given the way he pitched Tuesday (two earned runs and five strikeouts in seven innings), Senzatela might have a few more souvenirs to bring with him.

