Colorado Rockies and Nolan Arenado Agree to 2-year Deal, Avoid Arbitration

Colorado Rockies’ third baseman Nolan Arenado is one of the premier players in baseball today. Entering 2017, Arenado had arbitration eligibility, but Friday, Jan. 13 the two sides came to terms on a 2-year, $29.5 million deal.

After four seasons of huge offensive production for the Colorado Rockies, Nolan Arenado earned himself a nice payday. The Rockies and Arenado avoided arbitration and agreed to a $29.5 million, 2-year contract. A source confirmed the deal to ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick.

The source also informed Crasnick that Arenado will make $11.75 million in 2017 and in 2018, he’ll earn 17.75 million. He’ll also earn arbitration eligibility again in 2019. As of now, Arenado will become a free agent in 2020.

In four seasons with the Rockies, Arenado has earned two All-Star selections, two silver sluggers and four gold gloves. In 2015 and 2016, Arenado had back-to-back 40-home run, 130-RBI seasons.

With a 2016 stat line of 41 home runs, 116 runs scored, 133 RBIs and a .294 batting average, Arenado finished fifth in the NL MVP voting. His average continues to climb as his career progresses. In 2013, Arenado hit just .267, but his average was up .27 points last season.

Arenado’s fWAR (Fangraphs wins above replacement) has improved in each of his four seasons as well, reaching 5.2 in 2016.

Playing at Coors Field helps Arenado’s stats, but isn’t the reason for his stellar offensive production. His home and away splits are relatively similar, only his average and RBIs are significantly down on the road throughout his career so far. Arenado’s stellar defense at the hot corner also plays a huge role in his productivity with the Rockies.

The deal is great for both sides. Avoiding arbitration was a must for the Rockies because it shows Arenado the value they see in him. If the Rockies want to lock-up their franchise star in free agency, they need to stay in good terms with him. For Arenado, he’ll earn $6.75 million more than he did in 2016. And he’ll make $6 million more the following season.

The Rockies also avoided arbitration with outfielder Charlie Blackmon and pitchers Tyler Chatwood, Jake McGee and Jordan Lyles.

After finishing 2016 with a record of 75-87, the Rockies look to improve in 2017. With the addition of Ian Desmond, the team has a solid lineup. But as always in Colorado, the main question is how their pitching will do. They’ll aim to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2009.

