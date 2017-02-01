Colorado Rockies: 3 Things You Should Know on February 1

It’s the first day of February and we are officially in a month when the Colorado Rockies will take the field. Ah, baseball season is almost upon us. Life is good.

With that in mind, let’s start the new month with three things you should know (or might have missed) about the Colorado Rockies over the last couple of days. There is plenty going on as we count down the moments until spring training begins.

There’s a New Shade of Purple in Town

The Colorado Rockies have tweaked the purple that they use in their logos and “is specific on all caps, jerseys and other apparel.”

“The purple that we had, the issue was for something that’s such a part of our core — the Rockies and purple are synonymous — that purple had a lot of variance,” Rockies director of retail operations Aaron Heinrich said. “So this isn’t a change — that kind of symbolizes breaking away, a rebrand. We are defining a Rockies purple that we can use — one that is communicated consistently on-field, one that we believe looks good over the media when you see it on TV, and one that we can be consistent with.”

Check out exactly what “Rockies purple” is and what it means for fans in this article.

Rockies Sign Former All-Star

He hasn’t played Major League Baseball since 2015, but the Rockies have signed a former All-Star outfielder in the hopes that he will rediscover his mojo with a change of scenery.

Domonic Brown is now a member of the Rockies, bringing with him an All-Star appearance he made with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2013. He spent last season in Triple-A so can he make it back to the majors with a Colorado team that is bursting at the seams with outfield talent? We’ll find out.

Learn more about Brown and what the signing means by clicking here.

Dahl and the Battle for Left Field

Speaking of outfield talent, we talked about David Dahl versus Gerardo Parra for the starting left field job as one of the three battles to watch heading into 2017 in this article. Dahl talked recently about battling for the starting left field job in this article. It’s a good read.

One of the most interesting things we read in the article was this … “Being stronger and more selective could make him dangerous. According to Statcast™, Dahl’s average exit velocity on his 135 batted balls was 88.02 mph — a figure that was better than anyone who had at least 300 batted balls. Obviously, more balls in play would mean more chances for softer contact that could bring down the average, but Dahl has the chance to hit balls as hard as anyone in the game.”

This article originally appeared on