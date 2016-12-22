Clint Frazier Talks About Life So Far With the Yankees

Though he’s yet to play a single game above Triple-A, Clint Frazier is fast becoming a Yankees fan-favorite.

Following his arrival to the Yankees on Aug. 1 from the Cleveland Indians as part of the Andrew Miller blockbuster, Clint Frazier and his “legendary bat speed” (according to general manager Brian Cashman) has stood out almost as much as his unabashed personality.

The No.1 prospect in the Yankees’ farm system recently called into the MLB Network’s ‘Hot Stove’ show to talk about the new direction of the storied franchise he now plays for, and the possibility of him becoming the face of the Baby Bombers.

“It’s exciting all-around,” Frazier said of his move to New York. “Whether I was with the Indians or the Yankees, I’m just happy to have the opportunity right now.”

When asked about the way he found out he’d been traded to the Yankees, Frazier was his candidly humorous self:

“I just got up to go to the bathroom one morning, and when I came back I checked my phone and I had a text message from a friend inside the agency that said, ‘Call me.’ When I called him, he was sitting with the owners of my agency and said, ‘Look, we don’t know how to tell you this but you got traded, congratulations,’” Frazier recalled. “I did not expect it, but honestly I’m just grateful that the Yankees thought enough of me to trade me for the guy they did.”

Once Frazier digested the fact that he would be changing organizations so soon into his professional development, it dawned on him that the Yankees have a strict no facial hair (except a clean mustache) or hair that falls below the shirt collar rule.

“I got a call from Carter Hawkins first, he was recently promoted to Assistant General Manager with the Indians, and at the time he was the player development guy. And then shortly after, I got a call from Brian Cashman, and we talked briefly. One of the first questions I asked him was ‘Do I have to cut my hair?’ and he said, ‘Yeah man, you have to cut it.’”

The 22-year-old Frazier is in fantastic shape, which is usually on display for all the world to see during his weekly social media posts from the gym. Biceps aside, Frazier is more reliant on other aspects of his game.

“I would say right now [my biggest strength is] probably mentally,” said Frazier. “As far as the physicality goes I think my power is still the best thing, but the biggest step further I think I’ve done a lot to work on my mental game right now, and I think I’m in a good spot all-around.”

Though Cashman has already gone on the record saying that he doubts very much that Frazier makes his Major League debut this season, a lot can change between now and the dog days of summer. Regardless, Frazier is grateful for getting his feet wet within the Yankees organization in 25 games at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last year.

“I had the opportunity to go down to instructional league and get familiar with a lot of the coaching staff down there, a lot of the player development, and overall just get welcomed into the family,” Frazier said. “I think the coolest person I got to meet down there was Reggie Jackson, so it’s been a fun time so far.”

