Cleveland Indians win 21st straight to set American League record for consecutive wins

Cleveland Indians' Jay Bruce celebrates with Jose Ramirez (11) after hitting a three-run home run off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Buck Farmer during the first inning in a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (AP) Cleveland Indians win 21st straight to set American League record for consecutive wins.