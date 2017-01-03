Cleveland Indians: What Do You Want to See in 2017?

The beginning of 2017 means another Cleveland Indians season is right around the corner. What do you want to see from the team this year?

2016 was a great year for the Cleveland Indians, but the ultimate goal of a World Series championship was not achieved. That does not take anything away from what was a magical season, but it means 2017 provides hope that a championship can be won for the first time since 1948.

The offseason is always a time of optimism, and after last season the optimism will be at record levels.

This time of year also allows fans to provide their opinion on what they want to see from the team in 2017, so we asked that question on Twitter a few days ago.

Aside from a World Series title, what do you want to see from the Indians in 2017? — Wahoo's on First (@WahoosOnFirst) December 30, 2016

A World Series title is obviously the ultimate goal, but there are plenty of other things fans want to see during what should hopefully be another dominant regular season.

@WahoosOnFirst I want the fans to sell out every game this year. I want the good ole days back — ♏r. Ruck (@BigUry86) December 30, 2016

Attendance is something that is going to be a major discussion point all season. One would expect the team’s attendance numbers to skyrocket after the team’s deep playoff run in 2016, but it is not a given.

April attendance should be higher because of last year’s success coupled with the addition of Edwin Encarnacion, but a slow start could cause numbers to drop off during midweek games in May and June.

Cleveland is a small market, but fans remember just how special of a place Jacobs Field was in the 1990s. Let’s hope the magic returns in 2017 after a great 2016.

@WahoosOnFirst Solid middle relief and solid defense in the outfield. #GoTribe — James M Holland (@BaldEagleProf) December 30, 2016

The entire bullpen was a weapon for the Indians in 2016, and the same should continue to hold true this season. With Andrew Miller, Bryan Shaw, and Cody Allen all returning, the team is once again in great hands. Zach McAllister and Dan Otero provide further depth for what could be the most feared bullpen in all of baseball.

As for the outfield, defense was never a major problem all season, but it came into the spotlight when Tyler Naquin had a costly error in Game 6 of the World Series. A full year under his belt should help him improve, while a returning Michael Brantley can provide a reliable presence in the outfield.

@WahoosOnFirst a healthy Brantley — Chris Sladoje (@The_Doje) December 30, 2016

Speaking of Brantley, his return essentially gives the Indians two new pieces, as he will join Encarnacion in the starting lineup. That is, if he can stay healthy. While the team is saying he is expected to return, fans are not sure if there is anything being hidden about his health.

Assuming there is a problem may be a bit paranoid, but it will take a month of play from Brantley for fans to truly believe he is back for good.

To see them play. They are that good. I just can't wait to watch them again. https://t.co/fH3camfIu6 — Todd (@thatstodd) December 30, 2016

And most of all, fans just want the Indians back in action. Even with the final result being a World Series loss, 2016 was one of the best years ever to be an Indians fan.

What would you like to see from the team in 2017?

